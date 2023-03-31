The Alzheimer's Association has released its Annual Facts and Figures Report, and an estimated 1.2 million in-home care and direct care workers will be needed by 2030 to help caregivers, according to the report.
According to the report, many caregivers rely on direct care workers for in-home care to allow their loved one to continue living at home and help prevent or delay a permanent nursing home stay. Caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia also struggle with physical and emotional stress, according to the report.
The report also revealed that in 2020, there were approximately 44,060 home health and personal care aides in Georgia and by 2030, Georgia will need 60,350 home health and personal care aides, a 37 percent increase.
“This new report clearly shows that dementia caregivers need more support now and in the coming years,” said Linda Davidson, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter in a press release. “The Alzheimer’s Association provides support for all caregivers through our 24/7 Helpline, local support groups, care consultations and additional local resources that can help relieve some of the burden they’re facing. Most importantly, caregivers need to know they are not alone and we are here to help.”
Additional statistics from the report include:
● Today, there are more than 11 million family members and friends serving as dementia caregivers, including 343,000 caregivers in Georgia.
● Fifty-nine percent of unpaid caregivers report emotional stress due to caregiving and 39 percent of unpaid caregivers report physical stress due to caregiving.
● The prevalence of anxiety among dementia caregivers is 44 percent, compared to caregivers of people with stroke (31 percent)
● Dementia caregivers report higher rates of chronic conditions including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer compared to caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers. In Georgia, 51.6 percent of caregivers reported at least one chronic condition.
● The prevalence of depression is higher among dementia caregivers (30-40 percent) when compared to caregivers for other conditions such as schizophrenia (20 percent) or stroke (19 percent) In Georgia, 25 percent of caregivers reported depression.
● Seventy-four percent of caregivers report they are “somewhat concerned" to “very concerned” about maintaining their own health since becoming a caregiver. In Georgia, 11.7 percent report frequent poor physical health.
● The prevalence of suicidal ideation in dementia caregivers with a mean age of 64 was 32 percent compared with 2.7 percent in US adults age 56 and older.
Remembering the good times
Coweta man Harold Lovett has been taking care of his 88-year-old mother, Audrey McClellan since 2016. He said mother was diagnosed with dementia in 2017. His mother, who was a singer, dancer and club owner, lived between Alabama and California for a number of years, he said.
“In 2015-2016, my eldest sister and I saw her mental state declining,” he said. “ She wasn’t taking her medications. We started to see a cognitive and behavioral decline in some of the activities of daily living. That’s when I moved her up here to Coweta county with me.”
He said sometimes it’s a challenge as a male caregiver to care for his mother.
“I have to respect the modesty there,” he said. “It has been kind of hard, but we’re working on the trust level. I just let her know I’m here to help you, although it may be uncomfortable at times.”
But the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree- Lovett said his mother was a caretaker for her own mother. He has some family around, but he mostly does it on his own, he said.
Lovett said his mom is still very mobile and she remembers him.
“I think one of the best things we can do is remember them in their hay days,” Lovett said. “I remember watching Mom entertain and learn her business. I remember watching my Dad be a career military officer. I know they did their best to take care of us.”
Lovett’s father, John, lives in Montgomery, Ala. with his wife, Ann. John is 91-year-olds and has dementia as well.
“Sometimes I will drive to Montgomery during the day to check on my dad and my stepmom,” Lovett said.
“I have two strong parents,” he said. “I do miss the golf battles with my Dad. He taught me how to play golf in fourth grade. He’s not able to walk the golf course anymore. My mom was a very active lady and strong-spirited.”
Lovett said both his parents played the piano.
“I bought a keyboard at home and she keeps the music going,” Lovett said. “She will play occasionally. She enjoys music. She still sings and hums.”
Support is crucial
Lovett is a former educator and military man. He substitutes in the Coweta County School System. He said working with students is an outlet for him.
“It's therapy for me to work and volunteer,” he said.
Lovett takes his mother to the Cambridge House Enrichment Center in Newnan, an adult daycare, while he works or goes to check on his father in Alabama. He said having all day care gives him peace of mind.
“Supervision is critical and crucial,” he said. “The Cambridge house does an excellent job.”
Lovett also participates in the caregivers support group with Phil’s Friends, an organization that helps others on this journey and improve their ability to care for their “loved ones” with memory loss disorders for as long as possible, according to its website. He said it is very helpful.
“There’s no built-in manual for caring for the aging, but through support, knowledge, doctors, religious organizations and other doctors, it is easier,” Lovett said.
Lovett attends Community Christian Church in Newnan where he is very active.
He said the caregiving group allows you to hear the stories of others and “to feel each other’s pain.”
“Sharing and offering real life strategies and interventions when we have issues between our loved ones is helpful,” Lovett said. “The group also helps build relationship skills with people who have rolled up their sleeves and are going through the same things that you’re going through-the ups and downs and the frustration. Supporting each other with the effects of this mental, emotional, insidious disease there’s no cure for. “
Lovett said comfort, reinforcement and prayers keeps him going.
Lori Lawrence, founder of Phil’s Friends, said it’s hard to put it into words what type of person Lovett is.
“He’s an older man doing what he can for his mama,” Lawrence said. “He doesn't want any glory for what he does. He’s learning as he goes. He experiences all these things that most men would never think about attempting to do. He’s just an awesome and very, very faithful man. Everybody likes him.”
For more information about Phil’s Friends, visit http://www.phils-friends.com. Anyone interested in attending the virtual support group can email Lawrence at lori@phils-friends.com.
It could be you
Lovett said no one knows what the future holds and you never know if you’ll need a caregiver one day.
“We must recognize that our day may come,” Lovett said.
Lovett said advocacy and research is improving for the disease, which is hopeful.
“Live like tomorrow is not promised-it’s not,” Lovett said. “We should recognize that we’ve all fallen short of doing the right thing. We would all strive to leave this place in a better state than we had it and do what we hope will be acceptable in His sight.”
Lovett said wherever he is, he tries to have more patience with the elderly.
How to Support an Alzheimer’s/Dementia caregiver:
● Seek support from other caregivers. You are not alone!
● Take care of your own health so that you can be strong enough to take care of your loved one.
● Accept offers of help and suggest specific things people can do to help you.
● Learn how to communicate effectively with doctors.
●Caregiving is hard work, so take respite breaks often.
● Learn: Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease – its symptoms, its progression and the common challenges facing caregivers. The more you know, the easier it will be to find ways to help.
● Build a team: Organize family and friends who want to help with caregiving. The Alzheimer's Association offers links to several free, online care calendar resources that families can use to build their care team, share takes and coordinate helpers.
● Give caregivers a break: Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break. Spend time with the person living with dementia and allow the caregiver a chance to run errands, go to their own doctor’s appointment, participate in a support group or engage in an activity that helps them recharge. Even one hour could make a big difference in providing the caregiver some relief.
● Check-in: Many Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers report feeling isolated or alone. So start the conversation – a phone call to check in, sending a note or stopping by for a visit can make a big difference in a caregiver’s day and help them feel supported.
● Tackle the to-do list: Ask for a list of errands that need to be run – such as picking up groceries or prescriptions. Offer to do yard work or other household chores. It can be hard for a caregiver to find time to complete these simple tasks that we often take for granted.
● Be specific and be flexible: Open-ended offers of support (“call me if you need anything” or “let me know if I can help”) may be well-intended, but are often dismissed. Be specific in your offer (“I’m going to the store, what do you need?”). Continue to let the caregiver know that you are there and ready to help.
● Help for the holidays: Holiday celebrations are often joyous occasions, but they can be challenging and stressful for families facing Alzheimer’s. Help caregivers around the holidays by offering to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping. If a caregiver has traditionally hosted family celebrations, offer your home instead.
● Join the fight: Honor a person living with the disease and their caregiver by joining the fight against Alzheimer’s. You can volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, participate in fundraising events such as Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day, advocate for more research funding or sign up to participate in a clinical study through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Trial Match.