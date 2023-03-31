The Alzheimer's Association has released its Annual Facts and Figures Report, and an estimated 1.2 million in-home care and direct care workers will be needed by 2030 to help caregivers, according to the report.

According to the report, many caregivers rely on direct care workers for in-home care to allow their loved one to continue living at home and help prevent or delay a permanent nursing home stay. Caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia also struggle with physical and emotional stress, according to the report.