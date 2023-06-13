20230614 STATE Artificial intelligence.jpg

Congress should put guardrails around rapidly developing artificial intelligence technology to thwart criminal scammers inside the U.S. and rein in China’s use of AI to oppress dissidents, witnesses told a U.S. Senate subcommittee Tuesday.

Jennifer DeStefano of Scottsdale, Ariz., described the harrowing experience of getting a phone call from her daughter saying she had been kidnapped, only to discover later that her daughter was safe at home and she had been listening to an AI-generated “deepfake” of her daughter’s voice.