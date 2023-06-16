20230617 STATE Okefenokee.jpg
Photo courtesy Judy Baxter / flickr

ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposal to mine titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp have long concentrated their fire primarily on the environmental degradation it would wreak on the largest blackwater swamp in North America.

Now, they’re also building a case against the mine based on what they say are Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals’ (TPM) alarming lack of qualifications to carry out the plan.