A local partnership between Coweta FORCE and Piedmont Healthcare was facilitated by the Newnan City Council last week.
The state of Georgia was awarded $636 million in two opioid settlements from manufacturers and distributors of the drugs, which it disbursed to cities and counties that had agreed to take part in the settlement.
On March 8, 2022, the city council members voted to participate. Newnan was awarded $58,225 from those settlements. The city council members at their meeting last week, allocated the funds to Coweta FORCE to man a peer support program at Newnan Piedmont Hospital.
“Essentially what it does, it places a practitioner in the emergency department of Piedmont Newnan hospital to help with individuals who may arrive in the emergency department who are struggling with addiction,” said Assistant City Manager Hasco Craver. “It’s also important to note that we will likely continue to receive funds year after year. The agreement in front of you is for a 12-month period.”
If the program works well, the council members may be asked to continue the support of the program, Craver said.
Opioids have had a profound effect on our nation, said Hank Arnold, founder and executive director of Coweta FORCE. The lawsuit was brought after hundreds of thousands of Americans died of opioid addiction, Arnold said. This money will be going right to a solution-based program, he said.
“I believe this could be the start of something amazing in our community,” Arnold said.
The program is modeled on an established program created by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse with hospitals in northeast Georgia, according to the proposal. The partners are mentoring Coweta FORCE and acting as a resource to the hospital as the program gets started here, Arnold said.
Coweta FORCE plans to use Recovery Link, a data platform to collect and analyze data from its work and evaluate the program's success, according to the proposal.
Coweta FORCE proposed a team of four, including one team lead and three coaches to work at the hospital seven days a week from 9 a.m. to just after midnight and provide support services for individuals who enter the hospital for substance overdose.
“Providing peer support to someone who has just experienced an opioid or other substance overdose and is in the (emergency department) setting might just change the course of their life and recovery,” the proposal for the program states.
Coweta FORCE has been working on starting this program since March 2020, Arnold said. It has taken time to lay the groundwork in part because it deals not only with the Newnan hospital but Piedmont Healthcare as a whole, and he hopes it is just the beginning.
Attempts to reach Piedmont Healthcare for comment before press time were unsuccessful.
Arnold hopes that Coweta FORCE can become a resource to any organization that has contact with those who are dealing with substance addiction, he said.