Some signs of a new life are budding at the old Willcoxon Manufacturing mill in Sargent, but the owners say there are no development plans in place for now.
The old textile mill on Henry Bryant Road occupies nearly 17 acres. It has been closed for decades, but in August 2022, a new company, Southern Development LLC, purchased the property for $559,466.
Joseph Wainscott, one of the four organizers of Southern Development, said the work going on now is just to clean up and secure the property.
“We don’t have any plans,” Wainscott said.
The company purchased the property from his friends, he said.
Southern Development was formed on Feb. 5, 2021, according to filings on the Secretary of State website. Since then the company has been picking up properties, including a number in Sargent and the surrounding area including the old Tin Gin, the old store across from the mill and five houses on Old Carrollton Road.
Wainscott additionally purchased the property on Quarry Road which was recently rezoned to accommodate a cement block manufacturer and other acreage on Bibb Drive in 2021.
“I believe in the area,” Wainscott said.
Wainscott declined to elaborate further.