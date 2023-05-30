20230531 Mill.jpg

The old Willcoxon Manufacturing mill in Sargent has been purchased by Southern Development LLC.

Some signs of a new life are budding at the old Willcoxon Manufacturing mill in Sargent, but the owners say there are no development plans in place for now.

The old textile mill on Henry Bryant Road occupies nearly 17 acres. It has been closed for decades, but in August 2022, a new company, Southern Development LLC, purchased the property for $559,466.