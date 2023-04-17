20230419 Okefenokee Swamp

American Rivers has named Georgia and Florida’s Okefenokee Swamp among America’s Most Endangered Rivers, citing the threat that a proposed heavy mineral sands mine poses to this critically important wetland ecosystem.

The annual America’s Most Endangered Rivers report is a list of rivers at a crossroads, where key decisions in the coming months will determine the rivers’ fates. Over the years, the report has helped spur many successes including the removal of outdated dams, the protection of rivers with Wild and Scenic designations, and the prevention of harmful development and pollution.