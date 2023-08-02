Four men suspected of attempting to break into a local pawn shop were reportedly caught before they got too far.
The incident occurred early Monday morning when the owner of Abraham's Gold Pawn & Guns on Temple Avenue received an alert after motion was detected outside of the building.
Authorities were notified and members from the Newnan Police Department arrived at the business within minutes. Upon their arrival, four men ran from the scene.
With the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up and three of the four men were located.
At the scene, police recovered items including masks, gloves, a cell phone and tools commonly used for burglaries. Investigators also located a backpack with a handgun inside.
An alleged "getaway car" was also located, with the engine running but unoccupied, parked on Ellis Street.
Police said the suspects were not successful in entering the building.
Several hours later, a resident from a nearby neigborhood called the police and informed them of a suspicious person who allegedly rang their doorbell earlier that morning.
Police transported the man to be interviewed and discovered he was linked to the other three suspects, authorities said.
Those arrested were Maleik Anthony Phillips, 18, of College Park; Watson Joseph, 19, of Powder Springs; Christopher Jaden Brooks, 21, of Atlanta, and Jordan Dominique Mitchell, 22, of College Park. All four were charged with second-degree burglary.
Mitchell and Brooks were released Tuesday on a $7,900 bond, while Joseph and Phillips remain in custody in the Coweta County Jail.
However, the case remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.