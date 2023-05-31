Truth Hensley Walker, Devion A’Mod Hensley

Two men suspected of pointing guns at a Taco Bell employee found themselves behind bars.

The incident occurred just after midnight Wednesday when police were called to the Taco Bell on Bullsboro Drive. Witnesses reportedly told police two men in a gray Ford Focus had pointed pistols at a drive-thru employee.