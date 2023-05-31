Two men suspected of pointing guns at a Taco Bell employee found themselves behind bars.
The incident occurred just after midnight Wednesday when police were called to the Taco Bell on Bullsboro Drive. Witnesses reportedly told police two men in a gray Ford Focus had pointed pistols at a drive-thru employee.
Police located a car matching the description traveling west on Bullsboro Drive and performed a traffic stop in the Mcdonald's parking lot. Both men told police they were in the Taco Bell drive-thru but did not have any guns.
During a search of the vehicle, police located a Glock 19 pistol, loaded with an extended magazine along with a CZ-P10 9 mm pistol, which was reported stolen out of Clayton County, according to police.
Along with the two firearms, police also located 15 credit/ debit /gift/ membership cards and a cell phone that did not belong to either occupant, the report stated.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Coweta County Jail.
Devion A’Mod Hensley, 17, of Atlanta, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by person under 18. Truth Hensley Walker, 18, of Stockbridge, was charged with driving while unlicensed.