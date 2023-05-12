Newnan Police are asking the public for information on a man who allegedly shot secret upskirt videos of women in changing rooms and restrooms at local stores.
On April 25, officers were notified that a man had been seen recording under dressing room doors at Plato’s Closet. Investigators identified the man as Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, of Newnan.
During the execution of a search warrant, investigators found evidence that Kline used hidden devices to record under dressing room doors and “upskirt” of unidentified female victims at various businesses in Newnan, including Plato’s Closet, T.J. Maxx, Publix, Target and Walmart.
Police say they suspect Kline made the recordings over several days in April. Kline was arrested on May 1 and has been charged with a felony count of Peeping Tom, with additional charges possible.
Newnan Police are asking anyone with information about the case – including those who think they may have been a victim of Kline’s – to contact Sgt. Daniel Godfrey at 770-254-2355 ext.
116 or Lt. Chris Robinson at 678-673-5404.