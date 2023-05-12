Jesse Daniel Kline

On April 25, officers were notified that a man had been seen recording under dressing room doors at Plato’s Closet. Investigators identified the man as Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, of Newnan.

Newnan Police are asking the public for information on a man who allegedly shot secret upskirt videos of women in changing rooms and restrooms at local stores.

