In 2014, Newnan’s underground gang culture broke the surface after three people were shot in a single day – two of them fatally.
Over the next several years, authorities determined several other homicides in the city also were gang-related.
While gang-related homicides may have subsided in the last few years, the next wave of gang members is certainly making their presence known in Coweta County, law enforcement officials say.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force deploys agents across the state to try to cut down on gang growth and crime. One of those agents is Sgt. Victor McPhie, who has been investigating gang activity in Coweta for more than a decade. Guns still are a priority, and obtaining them is bumping numbers is specific types of crime.
“The younger generation is focused on firearm possession coming from entering autos,” McPhie said.
The reason? Gangs are utilizing juveniles to steal firearms. Last summer, Coweta County saw a rash of entering autos and subsequent arrests involving minors, reflecting a more widespread trend of the same types of crimes.
Recent legislation signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp increases penalties for anyone recruiting a minor into a gang.
The bill requires judges to impose prison sentences of at least five years on those convicted of recruiting gang members. It also mandates tougher penalties for recruiting to a gang anyone under age 17 or anyone with a disability, requiring at least a 10-year sentence for those infractions.
"Kids are being recruited now when they're in middle school, in elementary school. This is not a high school problem," said Kemp, who made the issue one of his signature platforms.
According to the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, in fiscal year 2022, the average daily population in the state’s Regional Youth Detention Centers was around 736, with another 233 juvenile offenders in its Youth Development Campuses.
Authorities say 30 percent of the population in RYDCs and 51 percent of the population in YDCs are suspected or known to be gang affiliated.
“Gangs know that if they recruit children young enough, their penalties are usually a slap on the wrist and probation, and they’ll be right back out on the street, unlike someone older who would face serious prison time,” McPhie said.
Gangs aren’t just a Newnan problem – they’re a Georgia problem. The Georgia Gang Investigators Association estimates more than 1,000 gangs currently operate in Metro Atlanta. Investigators connect those gangs to more than 70 percent of crime committed in the metro area.
“Newnan’s not doing anything wrong,” Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship said. “here are gangs in almost every county in Georgia now.”
Making connections
Much like law enforcement, gangs thrive on sharing intel and networking.
“When convicted gang members go to prison, they keep building connections and often are still just as involved from the inside,” Blankenship said.
Authorities say the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Aubria Foster was a direct result of deadly gang violence in Newnan. The three men who eventually were held accountable for her death were determined to be affiliated with area street gangs.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Foster was visiting a friend on Savannah Street in Newnan when the suspects began firing at the house from outside. She was struck by a bullet that pierced the exterior wall and later died at a local hospital.
She was laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery on Jan. 9, 2019, just 11 days before what would have been her 20th birthday.
Two of the men accepted plea deals in exchange for their testimony against Denarvious Kizavion Carter – aka “Lil’ Baby” – who in 2022 pleaded guilty to multiple counts including felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Investigators discovered Carter was a member of a set of the “G-Shine” Bloods (aka the “Gangster Killer Bloods”) a criminal street gang out of Manchester, Georgia.
“We had local gang members who networked with Meriwether gang members,” McPhie said. “We had to continuously work, and network in other communities and agencies to further the case which led to those arrests. From our perspective, we did what we had to do, legally, and fought hard for the victim’s parents.
“But we have laws to follow, criminals don’t,” he added. “We learn from them, along with our training, but our hands are often tied since we can’t be out there 24 hours a day.”
Last summer, the Newnan Police Department was recognized for its investigative work and its ongoing efforts to make Coweta County safer. Its Drug and Vice Unit was the recipient of the 2023 Investigator of the Year Award for the Western Region of Georgia.
The awards recognize the total body of work the unit did throughout the year.
“A lot of our success comes from a willingness to work with other agencies,” Blankenship said. “When something happens here, it bleeds over and leads us to contact other places. (It’s an) opportunity to really make headway in many areas.”
Outreach and education
Staying ahead of gang activity requires a multifaceted and proactive approach, which is something Blankenship said he has prioritized.
The Community Connection Group is one opportunity the police department is looking to connect with residents and family members of youths who could be particularly vulnerable to gang recruiters.
This group, composed of various community leaders, meets monthly in different areas of the city and includes a specific person from the community where the meeting is being held. The purpose is to share how the department conducts investigations, its organizational structure and anything else the community might want to know.
“We want to provide total transparency in a consensual meeting between the police department and the public,” Blankenship said.
The group was inspired by an emergency meeting set up in the wake of the 2014 shootings. McPhie and Inv. Ryan Foles filled the Clay Wood Center with parents and residents concerned about the uptick in gang violence.
“The idea was to take our vests off and talk like people,” McPhie said. “From a law enforcement standpoint, we don’t want to knock on the door and say a loved one has been murdered. It’s one of the hardest parts of our job.”
Working cases is one thing, but when dealing with juveniles, it’s about proactivity and education, McPhie said.
He’s met with parents, schools, and groups and set up meetings trying to identify young people who could be going down the wrong path, he said.
“Where we’ve had issues with gang activity, we met with kids and parents to show them how we can tell if a child could be connected to a gang,” McPhie said. “We show them social media posts, and specific colors of clothing their kids are wearing. Many parents had no idea that was happening.”
For more information on gangs, visit The National Gang Center website at https://nationalgangcenter.ojp.gov or the Georgia Gang Investigators Association at https://ggia.net/