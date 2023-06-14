20230617 Guns recovered

A total of 10 firearms was found during the search of an Atlanta residence where a juvenile wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Newnan was located. Investigators also found several extended magazines for the handguns and double drum magazines for the rifles.

 Photo courtesy Newnan Police Department Drug and Vice Unit

A juvenile wanted in connection with an armed robbery case is in custody after nearly a dozen firearms were recovered during his capture.

The robbery occurred at the Highland Apartments on April 15, when two juveniles confronted a man at gunpoint and took the victim’s firearm.