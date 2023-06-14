A juvenile wanted in connection with an armed robbery case is in custody after nearly a dozen firearms were recovered during his capture.
The robbery occurred at the Highland Apartments on April 15, when two juveniles confronted a man at gunpoint and took the victim’s firearm.
Based on information collected at the scene, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence where the robbery occurred. Inside the apartment, police located drugs and several firearm magazines and arrested Sakinah Rosette Card, who is the mother of one of the juvenile suspects.
Card, 42, was charged with methamphetamine possession and marijuana possession. Warrants were then obtained for the two juvenile suspects from the robbery.
On April 19, police arrested a 14-year-old suspect and charged him with armed robbery. He was taken to a juvenile detention center.
The second suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male, remained at large until his capture on June 12.
During the investigation, it was determined the 15-year-old suspect was being hidden at a house on Beecher Street in southwest Atlanta.
The Newnan Police Department Drug and Vice Unit, with the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department, conducted surveillance on the property and made contact with Benita Smith, the primary resident, according to Sgt. Vic McPhie.
Smith reportedly gave permission for investigators to enter the house and located the 15-year-old suspect hiding in a bedroom under a comforter, lying on top of a loaded AR-15 assault rifle and two handguns, McPhie said.
One of the handguns recovered was reportedly taken from the armed robbery victim in Newnan back in April.
Investigators then located two more assault rifles in the juvenile's room, along with several handguns with conversion devices turning them into fully automatic weapons, McPhie said.
A total of 10 firearms were found during the search of the residence, along with several extended magazines for the handguns and double drum magazines for the rifles.
Ammunition and marijuana were also located inside the residence, McPhie said.
Three of the firearms found by investigators reportedly came back stolen out of Newnan, Carrollton and Atlanta.
Smith, and her son, Xavier, 19, were both arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to a youth detention facility in Coweta County, where he is being charged with armed robbery from the incident in April 2023.
As the investigation continues, additional charges are pending, McPhie said.
“The Newnan Police Department Drug and Vice Unit will continue to work with multiple agencies around the state to combat gangs and criminal activity that attempt to obtain firearms by theft and entering autos,” McPhie said. “These guns that are being stolen aren’t being resold on the streets, but are kept inside the gang circles.
“Thanks to a good working relationship with the Atlanta Police Department, it shows teamwork can help combat criminal activity in any community,” he added. “Being able to successfully work with other agencies is necessary as criminals are also networking across our state.”