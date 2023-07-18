Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones

The guardian of an 11-year-old child is facing numerous charges after police reportedly found extensive, graphic evidence of ongoing child abuse occurring inside her home.

Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones, 39, is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery, child cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless conduct, according to jail documents.