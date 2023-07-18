The guardian of an 11-year-old child is facing numerous charges after police reportedly found extensive, graphic evidence of ongoing child abuse occurring inside her home.
Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones, 39, is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery, child cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless conduct, according to jail documents.
She was initially charged with one count of first-degree child cruelty after her arrest on July 7.
On the evening of July 5, Newnan police were called to a home near the Bullsboro Crossing subdivision, where an 11-year-old boy who appeared to be frightened was seen running from the subdivision and came to witnesses to ask for some food.
One witness said the child told them he did not know where his guardian was and that he had been left at home, locked in a closet in his bedroom, according to investigators.
When officers arrived, they reportedly noticed marks on the boy’s body and contacted detectives.
Detectives logged multiple scars, marks and injuries on the child that they said were consistent with long-term abuse and neglect. The 11-year-old weighed just 61 pounds, according to detectives.
Jackson-Jones was located in Spalding County the same day and taken into custody.
The child was taken into protective custody by the Department of Family and Children’s Services as the investigation began.
According to police, the extensive evidence of ongoing abuse was located on Jackson-Jones’ phone, including images of the child being tied up while naked, photos of his injured genitalia, and videos of him being kicked, slapped and punched while naked.
Other images and videos reportedly showed the child being forced to do chores while naked, falling asleep while eating food at 2:49 a.m., eating food from a plate on the floor without using his hands and being kicked by another child while cleaning the floor of the bathroom.
The phone also contained images reportedly showing the victim standing in a bathtub naked, with his bottom lip covered in blood.
During an interview with the victim, authorities reportedly learned that the other children in the home were encouraged to laugh and ridicule the victim when he was being punished.
Investigators said Jackson-Jones had placed her hands around the child’s neck, making it hard for him to breathe, and also placed a gag around the victim's mouth to stop him from cursing, screaming, talking or communicating.
One of the victim's siblings reportedly told police they had witnessed Jackson-Jones abuse the child.
The victim told investigators he had been bound to a chair and was reportedly barricaded inside his bedroom closet without food, light or a toilet.
The victim eventually got free by breaking through the sheetrock wall of the closet, crawling through framing studs, and jumping from a second-floor window to escape the home, according to investigators.
Jackson-Jones remains incarcerated at the Coweta County Jail after being denied bond by Judge Robert Stokely on July 14.