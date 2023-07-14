The Newnan Police Department was recognized for its investigative work and its ongoing efforts to make Coweta County safer.
The NPD Drug and Vice Unit is the recipient of the 2023 “Investigator of the Year” award for the Western Region of Georgia.
This award was presented during the 2023 Annual Summer Gang Conference in Athens, Georgia.
The award is generally presented to a single investigator who has performed at an exceptional level amongst his or her peers. However, due to their collaborative effort, the city’s entire Drug and Vice Unit was honored with the award for 2023.
Over the past year, they participated in significant operations not only within the city of Newnan but throughout Georgia, according to Capt. Denver Atwood, who leads the Criminal Investigations Division of the Newnan Police Department.
Investigations included reviewing countless hours of surveillance to gather critical evidence in a multitude of investigations, including seven cases involving murders. The Newnan Drug and Vice Unit also participated in numerous public speaking engagements with youth organizations and many other community-related events.
The “Investigator of the Year” award was presented by Ryan Foles, Georgia Gang Investigators Association vice president for the Western Region.
“Just the top (10) drug investigations they completed yielded 195+ pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine and over 8,000 fentanyl pills worth over $8,000,000,” Foles said. “They have recovered (55) firearms during their investigations and sent (22) gang members to jail on serious charges.”
Atwood said while these numbers are impressive, the most admirable part of what they do is the demonstration of care they provide the members of their community.
“Under intense scrutiny, the unit continues to provide their citizens with the highest level of professionalism and a fair and impartial enforcement of the law,” Atwood said.
Chief Brent Blankenship acknowledged the “ongoing and relentless effort by all of the other comparable units in our region and throughout Georgia who, without a doubt, deserve the same recognition.
“It is only through our relationships with them and the network of drug and gang investigators across the state that we can accomplish our mission,” he said.
