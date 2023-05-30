The VFW Auxiliary Post 2667 was present during the awards ceremony to recognize participating students/Cadets in the two auxiliary-run patriotic events. On hand was Patriotic Instructor Verna Funk to thank both the cadets and their parents for their support.
The cadets participated during the annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park as the Color Guard and various other functions.
Those recognized included Jacob Blackwelder, Victor Cruz III, Nicholas DeSimone, Colin Dover, Jonathan Gonyea, David Jackson, Katriel Porter, Barbara Reagan, Alexander Reed, Jasmin Rhone, Allen Rudder, John Vickery and Chief Master Sergeant Meoyskie Porter.
The Gold Star Luminary Initiative participants were Victor Cruz III, Nicholas DeSimone, Colin Dover, Mackenzie Long, Duncan Moloney, Allen Rudder, Laina Thongs John Vickery and Chief Master Sergeant Meoyskie Porter.
Northgate High School Air Force JROTC has been participating in the Gold Star Luminary Initiative Ceremonies since the VFW and VFW Auxiliary began the awareness of the Gold Star Family Day which falls on the fourth Sunday in September.
Cadet Robert Kelley participated as a Boy Scout during the Gold Star Luminary ceremony in September. As a Youth Organization, both the Northgate Air Force JROTC and Boys Scout Troop 2193 were recognized with the “Hands that Serve, Hearts that Care Youth Group Supporting Our Veterans” certificates. This is a National VFW Auxiliary recognition for National President, Jane Reape for 2022-2023.
Several of the graduating seniors have already enlisted in the Armed Forces; Funk presented 12 -by-18 folded flags. As their love of country, that flag can follow them on their journeys.
After presenting and receiving the Northgate High School Air Force JROTC certificates, Chief Master Sergeant Meoyskie Porter concluded the program by announcing his next chapter.