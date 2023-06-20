North Coweta double shooting under investigation

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., when deputies arrived at a residence in the neighborhood of the Estates of Persimmon Creek off Palmetto Tyrone Road.

 Clay Neely

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in a north Coweta neighborhood Tuesday.

