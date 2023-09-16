20230916 ED Rivers Alive

For the 2022 Rivers Alive event, sponsor Georgia Power held a competition to see which group could bring in the most unusual item from in and around the river bank. Pictured is the group of Newnan High School students who won first place and a gift basket for retrieving a plastic four-wheeler.

 Photo courtesy Gaines Coker

Traffic along the Chattahoochee River may be a little heavier Sept. 16, but it’s in an attempt to make the amount of litter a little bit lighter.

Newnan High School students and staff members will join other civic and community volunteer groups, along with Georgia Power staff and employees, to pick up trash and debris from the Chattahoochee River and McIntosh Reserve Park in Whitesburg.