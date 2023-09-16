Traffic along the Chattahoochee River may be a little heavier Sept. 16, but it’s in an attempt to make the amount of litter a little bit lighter.
Newnan High School students and staff members will join other civic and community volunteer groups, along with Georgia Power staff and employees, to pick up trash and debris from the Chattahoochee River and McIntosh Reserve Park in Whitesburg.
Georgia Power and McIntosh Reserve collaborate each year for the Rivers Alive project, a volunteer waterway cleanup program that aims to keep all watersheds within the state lines trash free.
According to its official website at https://riversalive.georgia.gov/, Rivers Alive organizers encourage volunteers to target streams, rivers, lakes, beaches and wetlands. The stated mission of Rivers Alive – a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program – is to create awareness of and involvement in the preservation of Georgia's water resources.
Widespread volunteer cleanups have been ongoing since the mid 1990s, and Rivers Alive was founded in 1999 to combine them into a single, focused program that allowed for corporate sponsors to donate supplies and materials.
Georgia Power has sponsored the local cleanup with Newnan High School for several years, providing all cleaning supplies, garbage bags and trash pickup equipment. Participants receive Rivers Alive commemorative T-shirts and lunch.
Newnan High School Ambassadors, the NHS Environmental Club and Jobs for Georgia Graduates are participating this year.
Gaines Coker, a career coordinator with the Technical College System of Georgia who has for many years overseen the Jobs for Georgia Graduates program at NHS, said Newnan High participants look forward to Rivers Alive every year.
“It’s just an incredible day to volunteer and see a beautiful area so close to us on the Chattahoochee River,” he said.