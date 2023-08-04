Members of Newnan High School’s charter chapter of the National English Honor Society can now hold months of hard work in their hands.
The Phoenix – the organization’s first competitive literary magazine – explores the beauty of transformation from darkness to light. Advisors Jamie Rambo and Carrie DeBilzan said the “exquisite collection” of writing and artwork showcases the talent and creativity of their students.
Contributors and their families got their first look at the book during a reveal party at the University of West Georgia-Newnan in July, and the pair said their students’ expressions of joy and surprise were “absolutely priceless.”
Senior Destiny Ward, who penned the short story “Untouchable,” said she was stunned when she opened the envelope and got her first glimpse of the bound collection.
“I honestly had no words at that point and time, but at the same time, I was absolutely amazed at how well everything looked,” she said. “Overall, I was so proud of everyone, but I was also very proud of myself. Being able to see what I can put my mind to and see it published just gives me so much joy.”
Ameill Brown, a junior and NEHS charter member, appears among the young poets’ work with his contribution, “Sadness Soiree,” and also submitted the six-word story “The Last Cry.”
“Upon seeing The Phoenix magazine, my first thought was, 'We did it,’” he said. “Despite all of the challenges that being a charter club threw at us, we persisted, and now we’re lucky enough to call this our own.”
Henry Campbell’s “Art of the Hunt” is one of the featured short stories.
“My reaction was certainly pure and utter excitement,” said the 2023 graduate. “Learning that not only were my friends’ art and stories put in, but that there would be more volumes of the book to follow excited me.”
Senior Rebecca McCally said she was proud when she saw her poem “Nobody” on one of the journal’s pages.
“I know the magazine is nothing big, but my poetry is something I hold very dear to my heart, and I don’t show it to many people,” McCally said. “Seeing it in the magazine for everyone to see made me realize perhaps my words are stronger than I thought.”
In a press release about the journal, Rambo and DeBilzan made a joint statement about the effort.
“The Phoenix literary magazine is more than just a compilation of creative works; it is a testament to the power of expression and the profound impact of the written word,” the statement read. “With each piece thoughtfully selected and lovingly curated, the publication illuminates the unique perspectives and experiences of our students, showcasing their artistic prowess and intellectual depth.”
The significance of The Phoenix and its overarching theme of rising from the darkness to the light is not lost on those familiar with the obstacles Newnan High and its students faced through a global pandemic and a tornado that catastrophically damaged the LaGrange Street campus. Rambo said she has been privileged to witness the students’ growth and development through their creative journey.
“The Phoenix reflects their resilience, their ability to emerge from life's challenges stronger and wiser,” she said. “It's a true celebration of their individual and collective triumphs."
DeBilzan echoed the sentiment.
“Being a part of this process has been immensely rewarding,” she said. “I cannot begin to express how proud I am of each and every one of our students whose dedication to this endeavor was immeasurable. It is our hope that now that the magazine has come to fruition, even more of our students will be encouraged to participate and help make the publication of The Phoenix an NHS tradition.”
The project was funded with help from the Coweta Community Foundation, the Blackwell Trust, NEHS National Grants and the Coweta-Fayette EMC.
The National English Honor Society at Newnan High School, established in the fall of 2022, is a prestigious organization that fosters an appreciation for literature, language and creativity among its members. Through various literary initiatives and projects, the society aims to inspire students to become lifelong learners and influential advocates for the power of the written word.
For more information on the NEHS, visit www.nehs.us.
Copies of The Phoenix will be available for purchase through SchoolPay. For more information, visit https://nhs.cowetaschools.net/en-US.