Amber Poindexter of Newnan has been crowned 2023 Royal International Miss International Role Model Ms.
Poindexter won the title at the Royal International Miss international pageant finals in Orlando, Florida, on July 15. More than 180 competitors from around the world competed for multiple titles during the event.
The international competition consisted of personal interview, onstage personal introduction, fashion wear runway and evening gown competitions. There were also optional competitions offered for the delegates to display their public speaking skills in the spokesmodel competition and their sense of style and fashion in a variety of runway competitions.
In addition to the stage and interview events, Royal International Miss international delegates compiled more than 11,000 hours serving in their communities over the past year. Recognizing these efforts, many awards and scholarships for various community service projects were awarded at the 2023 finale event as well.
Poindexter competed as Royal International Ms. North Georgia and said she was proud of her community service project. Poindexter said she was diagnosed with three autoimmune diseases in 2011 and rediscovered her love for mentoring children while volunteering at a children’s museum during her recovery.
The author of two children’s workbooks, Poindexter said she has turned her own love of learning into a passion for helping children disconnect from electronics and reengage with one another, learning together through STEAM-inspired arts, crafts and scientific projects.
Poindexter and the other newly crowned international queens will be on a year-long journey to promote their titles in their home states and around the world throughout this year. Their prize packages include trips, cash scholarships, photo shoots and appearance opportunities.