Amber Poindexter of Newnan has been crowned 2023 Royal International Miss International Role Model Ms.

Poindexter won the title at the Royal International Miss international pageant finals in Orlando, Florida, on July 15. More than 180 competitors from around the world competed for multiple titles during the event.