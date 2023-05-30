In the next few months, the city of Newnan’s Sanitation Department will be moving to a location that’s more convenient for local residents, officials said.
At a meeting last week, the Newnan City Council members ratified the purchase of the building and the parking lot at 24 and 26 Jefferson St. for $905,000 and allocated a budget of $114,581 to renovate the property.
At the meeting, Mayor Keith Brady said that the bank had moved out in March.
“It’s exciting to announce that the city, by this action, has acquired the old BB&T-Truist building in downtown Newnan,” City Manager Cleatus Phillips told the council members during the meeting.
But that’s only one reason the city purchased the old BB&T bank on Jefferson Street across from the municipal building, said Hasco Craver, Newnan assistant city manager. The parking lot next door was also a draw, he said.
“Obviously, the first intention is, we’re going to relocate our Sanitation Customer Service and Billing Department into the open building, which is an excellent location to service our customers,” Phillips said. “And obviously the other thing we wanted to do is to take the parking lot and preserve it for public parking.”
The parking lot, which can be used by the public now, currently has a cement stand where the old automatic teller machine stood. Removing that will allow the parking lot to be reconfigured to allow for a few more spaces, Craver said.
But the first priority is to renovate the building, which needs a new roof, and some changes to make it fit its new purpose a little better, he said.
Over the last few years, as the city has moved from providing sanitation service, to hiring a contractor, to handling customer service and billing, the sanitation staff worked wherever there was room, Craver said. They are currently working on the second floor of the municipal building across the street.
“However, it was not ideal,” Craver said. “(The move) will bring that function street level while using the existing drive-thru.”
There is no estimated move date since the work has yet to start on the building, Craver said.
“It’s going to take a few months,” he said, adding, “We are very much interested in opening the building.”