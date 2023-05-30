20230531 BB&T.jpg

Newnan will be moving customer service and billing for the Sanitation Department into the old BB&T building on Jefferson Street to improve access for local residents.

In the next few months, the city of Newnan’s Sanitation Department will be moving to a location that’s more convenient for local residents, officials said. 

At a meeting last week, the Newnan City Council members ratified the purchase of the building and the parking lot at 24 and 26 Jefferson St. for $905,000 and allocated a budget of $114,581 to renovate the property.