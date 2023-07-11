Newnan’s Stephenson reaching for the stars

Mabel Stephenson has spent most of her life looking into the past.
The 2023 University of West Georgia graduate, who majored in physics, said she often wondered about the idea of nothing becoming something within the chasm of the universe. Stephenson – who graduated with high honors from Northgate High School in 2020 – decided to pursue a career researching that question.
A passion for astronomy led the newly graduated physicist not only to start to understand the questions she longed to answer, but also to earn several opportunities in her pursuits, including research grants, authored publications and a plethora of awards.
“When I was young, I was the child who would read textbooks for fun,” Stephenson said. “I always had an interest in science and space.”
Stephenson met Dr. Nicholas Sterling, associate professor of physics at UWG, when she was taking dual enrollment classes.
“I was awestruck once I learned that I could research astronomy as my career,” she said.
Sterling helped Stephenson transition to UWG full time, and Stephenson said he continues to provide support as she progresses into her professional career as an astrophysicist.
Stephenson also became a published research author while pursuing her undergraduate degree. Her research was published as part of the University of Texas’ Research Experience for Undergraduates program.
“(My research) involved studying how the universe chemically evolves over time and how that impacts the evolution of galaxies and the universe as a whole,” Stephenson said. “It predominantly researched the chemical evolution of nitrogen and oxygen, while my work at UWG involved similar research of heavier elements such as iron.”
Stephenson said she hopes to write another research publication connecting her research from UWG to studies of lighter elements in her published work.
Her research presentation earned her a National Chambliss Astronomy Achievement Award from the American Astronomical Society.
“All of the support from the physics program and astronomy professors have had an impact on refining my presentation skills as a researcher, improving as a communicator and encouraging individuals to get excited about research reports,” said Stephenson. “Getting the presentation award was a genuinely amazing moment because I know it wasn’t just me who put in the work.”
Stephenson’s research is now leading her to new projects funded by the National Science Foundation.
“I am starting a new project modeling the ionization of elements present in nebulae and working on a publication for a project with Professor Sterling regarding a remote observation of a telescope in Hawaii,” she said.
Stephenson plans to attend graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin, a top-rated school for astronomy.