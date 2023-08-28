In 1952, the Newnan Rotary Club hosted its very first Georgia Student Rotary Program student from Korea.
What began as an effort to engage with a younger generation and learn more about other cultures has now, more than 70 years later, become an annual tradition for the club.
Each year, the club has hosted these students with partner clubs and will partner once again this year with the Senoia Rotary Club.
The Newnan Rotary Club has hosted students from 35 countries in every continent with the exception of Antarctica. This year, that number will reach 36 as the club prepares to welcome its first student from Nigeria.
For the 2023-24 year, the Newnan Rotary Club will host Favour Onwanuo as its newest GRSP student.
Onwanuo was born in Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria, and said she believes family values and traditions are her first valuable asset.
Her father is a trader, her mother is a caterer and she has three siblings. Onwanuo is a freshman at the University of West Georgia, where she is studying nursing.
Onwanuo said she chose nursing as her career because it is a rewarding and fulfilling career path that has room for personal and professional growth.
“After my education, I would like to work in hospitals or clinics to assist in the care of patients alongside working with the medical practitioners to gain more knowledge and experience as I look forward to establishing mine,” she said.
While not spending time with studies, Onwanuo said she enjoys card games, watching TV shows and movies, baking, collecting art and singing, especially in church.