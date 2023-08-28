20230826 Nigerian

For the 2023-24 year, the Newnan Rotary Club will host Favour Onwanuo as its newest GRSP student.

In 1952, the Newnan Rotary Club hosted its very first Georgia Student Rotary Program student from Korea.

What began as an effort to engage with a younger generation and learn more about other cultures has now, more than 70 years later, become an annual tradition for the club.