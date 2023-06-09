Françoise Gilot, world-renowned artist and namesake for the gallery in the Donald W. Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts, passed away Tuesday in New York City at the age of 101.
Gilot produced art for well more than a half-century and was also famous for her partnerships with men who dramatically changed the course of the 20th century — Pablo Picasso and American polio vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk.
Gilot first visited Newnan in January 2005, in conjunction with an exclusive, six-week showing of her works at the Centre, and the dedication of the Centre’s gallery in her honor.
Hogansville resident Patrick Terrail, whose mother was close to Gilot, arranged for Cathe Nixon and her now-deceased husband, Don, to meet with her in her New York apartment.
They were allotted 15 minutes but hit it off with her and stayed much longer.
“When we left, she was coming to visit us in Newnan,” Nixon said.
When Gilot came to visit in 2005, four of her pictures were displayed in the gallery, and she lectured students during the visit.
“Her first visit was extraordinary,” Nixon said. “She fell in love with the area. She fell in love with our students. She fell in love with the concept of what the Performing Arts Centre had been designed to be.”
She came back on Sept. 29, 2006. At that time the gallery was named for her. Nixon believes that at least in 2006, that was the only gallery that bore her name.
Nixon said the gallery was named after Gilot because of her life and her talent.
“Francoise truly represented to us warmth, compassion, originality and acceptance,” Nixon said. “And what better person to name a gallery for than someone who was very accepting and very much accomplished in her own right as a female painter. She’s truly a world-renowned artist.”
Local attorney and then-Board of Education Chair Mike Sumner was one of those who helped during the dedication of the gallery. He remembers Gilot as “an amazing individual full of life and great stories."
“She loved Newnan and was thrilled to have the gallery dedicated to her. She said her name was never put on anything,” Sumner said. “When we were in New York City, we would often pop in and visit with her. She shared some of her incredible memories with us, including how (American polio vaccine pioneer) Jonas Salk proposed to her. She enjoyed a fantastic variety of life.”
In 2010, both the Nixon and Sumner families flew to New York City to witness Gilot being named as an officer of the Légion d'honneur, the French government’s highest honor for the arts.
In 2013, the Nixon Centre acquired a Gilot monotype into its permanent collections.
“Aurelia, 1971” is a monotype by Gilot which features her daughter, Aurelia Engel, as a young girl. The piece was actually the first monotype Gilot did. It later became the study for a lithograph.
She completed the piece, but it was 10 years before she did another of that style. Most of her other monotypes were produced in the 1980s and 1990s. Her most recent was produced in 2011.
The 2013 reception also opened an exhibition of 23 Francoise Gilot monographs, spanning her work in the medium from 1981 to 2009.
Local artist David Boyd Jr. helped hang some of those pieces and met the then-90-year-old painter and former lover of Pablo Picasso.
“I remember having met artists before and thinking how cool they were … but Francoise was the real deal. She wasn’t just an artist or a painter … she was a part of history,” Boyd recalled. “She was a big deal to me at a very pivotal time in my life when I wanted to become an artist. She was a huge influence on me.”
Boyd said being able to see her work up close, hang it, meet her and spend time with her archivist helped him onto the road he finds himself now.
Boyd recalled when someone asked Gidot if she still painted every day.
“Well, don’t I breathe every day,” she replied. “Art is real and very much alive.”
“She painted every single day,” Boyd said. “That made me want to do the same. So I did.”
Noted sculptor Carol Harless recalled Gilot as an inspiration to artists working in any medium.
“She was a person blessed with physical beauty, great intelligence and a total devotion to painting,” Harless said. “She has an uncompromising work ethic and exemplifies the kind of effort and discipline required to produce the highest quality of art.”
Newnan Times-Herald reporter Laura Camper contributed to this story.