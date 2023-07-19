The proposed sale of two adjoining city-owned pieces of property has become a problem in a formerly peaceful neighborhood in Newnan.
“It’s caused a calm, quiet downtown neighborhood some major discomfort,” said Jack McBride, a resident of Buchanan Street, near the properties.
At their meeting on Tuesday, Newnan City Council members heard the results of a survey they authorized in March after declaring the properties at 10 Buchanan St. and 66 First St. surplus in preparation for selling them.
The lot at 10 Buchanan St., which is home to the foundation of the city’s first water standpipe, is unbuildable, City Manager Cleatus Phillips told them.
“There is no access,” Phillips said. “We can certainly offer it for sale to the adjoining property owners.”
The second lot at 66 First St. is buildable, but not without some preparation work by the builder, Phillips said. There are driveway and utility easements on the property, he said.
“Is it an easy lot to build on? No,” Phillips said. “There’s a utility that would have to be vacated and relocated. There may be need to apply for some variances. Inside the setbacks with the utility lines relocated, we have a building area of approximately 29 feet wide by 80 feet long.”
Tommy Sweet, a local resident and developer, confirmed that it is buildable and said he’s built on lots smaller than that.
“If that’s going to be made available, I for one would be interested in that,” Sweet said.
A number of neighborhood residents asked the city to reconsider selling the lots.
Debbie Vines, whose property adjoins both lots and who has an easement on the First Street property for her driveway, asked the council members not to sell the properties.
“My goal is to keep the spirit of the neighborhood as it is,” Vines said. “That’s a beautiful street … and we would like to maintain that.”
The lot has never been built on, and that’s the way she would like it to stay, she said.
Quentin Skinner, another of the owners of property adjoining the Buchanan Street lot, said he also would like things to stay as they are. After the tornado in 2021 destroyed the garage, he and his wife decided to move access to the rear of the property to the Buchanan Street lot through the First Street lot.
“The only way to get any landscape equipment or, if my wife gets her wish of building a pool at some time, would be through that space,” Skinner said. “If you designate that as buildable and somebody comes in and builds a house there, obviously I lose access.”
McBride asked the city to give owners of adjoining property first option to purchase the properties.
“I would like to remind the people sitting up here that when you go to decide how to rid yourself of this property and the problem, that the neighbors have maintained this property,” McBride said. “I’ve lived there 12 years, and I didn’t see any city employees on that property ’til well after the tornado.”
Council member Cynthia Jenkins asked City Attorney Brad Sears if the city would be able to allow the adjoining property owners to extend their backyards onto the unbuildable lot.
Sears said it would be possible if the property owners could come to an agreement.
Jenny Lewis, a resident on Buchanan Street, said she would be interested in working with the other property owners.
“We’ve been through a tornado together, and our huge oaks fell on top of each other and boundaries were shaken to the core,” Lewis said. “We worked together through that with the community’s help, and it has made a tremendous difference in our bond.”
But Josh Cole, whose property also adjoins the Buchanan Street lot, wasn’t interested in subdividing it and asked that the city proceed with the sale.
“(The lot at) 10 Buchanan would be more or less impossible to subdivide because it’s got a very large concrete structure on it,” Cole said. “So for that to be subdivided, the concrete would have to be excavated.”
After some discussion, Mayor Keith Brady suggested that the council members allow the property owners one more chance to come to an agreement.
“I like the idea of the owners being able to come together and subdivide in some shape, form or fashion; that makes logical sense for the larger buildable lot,” Brady said. “In order to do that, there needs to be an opportunity for those people to go in a room together to sit down with a representative from the city and Mr. Sears to see if you can work out the subdivision of that lot.”
The city could then sell the owners the newly created and surveyed lots, he said.
Council members agreed and gave the neighbors until their August meeting to come to an agreement.
In other business, council members:
• Reappointed Brenda Jessel to Keep Newnan Beautiful for a three-year term.
• Approved funding a feasibility study for the possibility of moving the convention center to the city’s property at 57 East Broad St. The study will cost $58,800 and will take about 12 weeks.
• Approved alcohol licenses for the Newnan Convention Center at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road and GO Juu LLC at 311 Bullsboro Drive, Suite 190.
• Approved an extension through Dec. 12 for a distilled spirits and package store license for Manny Singh for a store at 459 Millard Farmer Industrial Blvd.
• Held a public hearing for updates to the capital improvements element of the city’s comprehensive plan.
• =Heard a proposal from Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship to reduce the impact of special events on the department. Some events can require more than 20 officers to cover road closings and such, Blankenship said. He suggested adding fees ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 to events that require the presence of many officers and possibly moving events to the LINC, which could be offered for free since it only requires the presence of a few officers. The council members asked him to revise the proposed fees to more closely represent the cost of the officers on duty and plan to discuss the proposal further at their August meeting.
• Approved amending the city’s alcohol ordinances to allow caterers to provide beverage services at the Wadsworth Auditorium.
• Approved hiring Columbia Engineering and Services Inc. and Integrated Science and Engineering on an on-call basis for engineering services.
• Approved an agreement with the Coweta Community Foundation to form a study committee related to homelessness and unsheltered population. The committee will be charged with creating long-term solutions to the problem of homelessness in the community.
• Awarded a contract to slip line culverts on East Broad Street and Timber Mill to Piedmont Paving Inc. for $299,205.
• Postponed a decision on declaring surplus a city-owned lot at 28 Westgate Park Lane, in preparation for selling. Council members asked that Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Authority of Newnan be contacted before making the decision to sell, to see if the organizations could quickly build on the property after the sale.
• Approved a schedule of work sessions for rezoning and annexation cases.
• Approved a 30-day extension for the renovation of 33 Ray St. to make it liveable.
• After a brief closed session to discuss legal issues, authorized Sears to review and sign a brief in a lawsuit between the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of LaGrange.