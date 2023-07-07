lawsuit

A public breakup that allegedly has been discussed by both parties on social media has now landed in court.

On June 30, Newnan-based L Strategies LLC, filed a lawsuit in Coweta County Superior Court against Angie Wong, one of the founding owners of the company, alleging embezzlement of $2,000 and defamation both by libel and slander. The organization requests $1.4 million in punitive and $282,000 in compensatory damages.