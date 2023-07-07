A public breakup that allegedly has been discussed by both parties on social media has now landed in court.
On June 30, Newnan-based L Strategies LLC, filed a lawsuit in Coweta County Superior Court against Angie Wong, one of the founding owners of the company, alleging embezzlement of $2,000 and defamation both by libel and slander. The organization requests $1.4 million in punitive and $282,000 in compensatory damages.
Almost three weeks before, Wong published on her Facebook page her “official statement” about L Strategies. The letter with a typed signature of Atlanta attorney Alex Kaufman, told the attorney Jared B. Craig, Patrick Collis, Stan Fitzgerald and Donna Fitzgerald to “immediately cease and desist from publicly distributing false, misleading, and/or derogatory information about Ms. Wong, information disseminated with the intention of defaming and damaging Ms. Wong’s character and reputation.”
According to state records, L Strategies was registered in Georgia by attorney Craig on Oct. 12, 2022. It was reregistered in March of this year. The three partners in the political consulting and media buy brokerage firm were Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Wong, according to the complaint filed in the lawsuit.
In April of this year, the complaint contends that unexplained money started appearing in the company’s bank accounts. Wong told the other partners it was from contracts that she had unilaterally created. Of those, two were set up correctly, the complaint states. The other two, with Texas Booker and Real America Voice were not, the lawsuit alleges. The Texas Booker contract allegedly included a $2,000 kickback for Wong and the Real America Voice contract include media hit points that L Strategies contends were used by Wong, the complaint states.
Following these discoveries during an investigation of the contracts, Wong was asked for an explanation that she did not provide, the complaint states. So on May 30, Craig and Stan Fitzgerald voted her out of the partnership.
But in her letter, Wong accused her partners of removing her from the company after she requested
in writing accounting documents of the company.
“The refusal to provide routine business records and subsequent removal of Ms. Wong following such records demand is highly suggestive of wrongful acts on the part of Mr. Fitzgerald and Mr. Craig, including potential criminal conduct related to the receipt and use of any such funds, and are likely violative of the governing instrument, statutory, or common law, and deprived Ms. Wong of her contractual rights,” her letter states.
L Strategies said in the complaint it complied with Wong’s letter and removed all posts and comments about the controversy from the company websites and social media pages. It contends that Wong did not do the same, leading to the lawsuit.