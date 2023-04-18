World Parkinson’s Awareness Day

World Parkinson's Awareness Day, held annually on April 11 (James Parkinson’s birthday), aims to raise global awareness of Parkinson's disease, providing opportunity for people with Parkinson's, their care partners and families, medical professionals, scientists and supporters to come together to tell the story of Parkinson's. The day also provides an opportunity to raise funds for Parkinson’s specific research.

Newnan Mayor Keith Brady attended this year’s meeting to read and sign an official proclamation recognizing April 11 as World Parkinson’s Awareness Day and the week of April 9 as Red Tulip Awareness Week in the city of Newnan. “I urge all residents to become familiar with the warning signs, symptoms, and risk factors so we can look forward to the day all people live free of this disease,” said Brady.