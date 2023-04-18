World Parkinson's Awareness Day, held annually on April 11 (James Parkinson’s birthday), aims to raise global awareness of Parkinson's disease, providing opportunity for people with Parkinson's, their care partners and families, medical professionals, scientists and supporters to come together to tell the story of Parkinson's. The day also provides an opportunity to raise funds for Parkinson’s specific research.
Newnan Mayor Keith Brady attended this year’s meeting to read and sign an official proclamation recognizing April 11 as World Parkinson’s Awareness Day and the week of April 9 as Red Tulip Awareness Week in the city of Newnan. “I urge all residents to become familiar with the warning signs, symptoms, and risk factors so we can look forward to the day all people live free of this disease,” said Brady.
In general, members of the public have very limited knowledge about Parkinson’s. According to the Mayor’s proclamation, Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s and affects approximately 10 million people globally and over 1 million in the United States. Approximately 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year. PD is more common in the elderly, with the clinical diagnosis occurring typically after age 60.
Parkinson’s disease results from the loss of cells in a region of the brain called the substantia nigra, where the cells that produce the chemical neurotransmitter dopamine cease to function and die. Dopamine enables nerve messages to be transmitted from the brain to the muscles and is crucial for voluntary movement.
As we age, cells in the substantia nigra slowly begin to die. But in Parkinson’s disease, the neurons in the substantia nigra die much more quickly than normal. Once about 70 percent of the cells have died, the motor problems associated with the disease begin to appear. Parkinson’s not only disrupts brain networks that control movement but also can affect other networks linked to mood, behavior, and thinking (cognition).
The disease is progressive and idiosyncratic, affecting each person in different ways with various motor and non-motor symptoms that gradually worsen over time. Classic motor, or movement-related, symptoms of the disease include tremors, rigidity, slow movement, poor balance, and difficulty walking.
People with PD are often equally impacted by a variety of non-motor symptoms such as loss of the sense of smell, sleep behavior disorders, and constipation. The root cause of PD is unknown, and there is no known cure. Yet, with appropriate medications, regular exercise, a healthy lifestyle, and a caring support team, most PD patients can maintain productive, fulfilling lives for many years.
The Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group (www.newnanpd.org) has a similar mission of promoting awareness while meeting the needs of its 40 plus members and their caregivers on the local level. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Newnan First United Methodist Church at 2:30 p.m.
A typical agenda includes time for fellowship and mutual support, plus a guest speaker with expertise in one or more dimensions of Parkinson’s.
The presentation during the April meeting by Dr. Paulette Lewis, the founder of Neu-Level Therapy and Wellness, located in Tyrone, Georgia, (www/neuleveltandw.com) provides a great example of high-quality professionals sharing their knowledge with the support group.
Dr. Lewis, a neurological physical therapist, is certified in a number of exercise programs targeted for Parkinson’s such as LSVT Big and PWR! Moves. She has recently completed certifications in stroke rehabilitation and is studying for one in nutrition and health coaching.
For this meeting, Dr. Lewis focused on nutrition and shared her research on diets and supplements important to people with Parkinson’s Disease. In regard to diets, she recommended exploring three diets that are supported by empirical studies to have a positive effect on health: Mediterranean, MIND and Ketogenic.
The Mediterranean diet includes high intakes of olive oil (as the principal source of fat), vegetables, fresh fruits, cereals (whole grain), nuts and legumes, moderate intakes of seafood, poultry, eggs, dairy and red wine, and low intake or avoidance of red meat, processed meat, refined carbohydrates and sweets.
MIND stands for Mediterranean – DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. It’s a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diet. The DASH diet targets hypertension. The MIND approach, emphasizing leafy greens, berries, nuts, fish, and additional vegetables is supported by a number of studies indicating protection against dementia and cognitive decline.
The Ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate protein, low-carbohydrate therapy designed to burn fat by cutting carbs. Its primary goal is to help with weight loss.
Dr. Lewis also reviewed nine supplements that may provide benefits for those with Parkinson’s, placing emphasis on the following four: CoQ10, Creatine Monophosphate, Acetyl-L-carnitine, and CDP choline.
CoQ10 and Creatine Monophosphate have shown promising neuroprotective effects. The supplement Acetyl-L-carnitine has shown improvement of motor performance and also enhanced the production of ATP.
ATP is the powerhouse or main energy source of our cells. So enhanced production of this can potentially allow for greater mobility and reduced fatigue. CDP-choline is a supplement that has also shown improvement of symptoms in people with P.D. It is also a very important supplement in the composition of nerve cell membranes and Ach or acetylcholine. Ach is a very important neurotransmitter involved in memory consolidation as well as skeletal muscle movement.
According to Lewis, good nutrition and selected supplements such as those described provide antioxidants, help improve medication effectiveness, and help reduce non-motor symptoms like constipation, orthostatic hypotension, weight loss/weight gain and swallowing problems. She reminded the audience that we should always check with our medical provider before starting a new diet or supplements.
In closing, Dr. Lewis offered a personal word of encouragement. “It is extremely important to approach the management of your Parkinson symptoms from a holistic perspective,” she said. “Research demonstrates that nutrition, exercise, and medication are all very important and should be paired with social support, like your Newnan Support Group, along with maintenance of a positive mindset. Surround yourselves with those that help you to keep that positive approach as much as possible, because your mental health matters too.”
During the meeting wrap-up, the group was reminded of the available tri-fold brochures that explain the PD Advocate program, which is affiliated with the Newnan Support Group.
The Advocate Program provides trained advocates – volunteers who have experienced the effects of the disease – to come alongside and assist new Parkinson’s patients in a number of ways, such as pointing to useful information and resources, as well as providing encouragement and emotional support.
Individuals recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s or their care partners can connect with the PD Advocate Program by e-mailing their contact information to pdadvocatenewnan@gmail.com.
.