20230722 Chris Hosey.jpg
Photo courtesy Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Chris Hosey
Newnan native promoted to GBI director
NTH STAFF REPORTS
Coweta County native Chris Hosey was promoted by Gov. Brian Kemp to director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Hosey will succeed former GBI Director Mike Register on Aug. 1. Register is set to assume the role of Cobb County’s director of public safety.
“Chris has dedicated his career to protecting the people of our state as a proud member of law enforcement,” Kemp said. “With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role.”
Hosey has been with the GBI for over 34 years. He began his GBI career in 1987 as a narcotics agent with the agency’s Local Violators Squad. In 2001, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force.
In 2001, Hosey was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force in Carrollton. He transferred for a time as ASAC back to the Region 2 office and later returned to the MJDTF office in Carrollton and was part of the creation of the GBI's first state/local regional drug enforcement office, West Metro RDEO.
In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of special agent in charge of Region 5 and later transferred to the Savannah Regional Drug Enforcement Office as SAC.
In 2012, Hosey was promoted to inspector, overseeing drug operations, various general investigative offices, and the GBI's Training Unit.
As an inspector, he was in charge of various drug operations and the GBI’s Training Unit. Three years ago, he became deputy director of investigations.
Hosey received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1987 and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University in 2004. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class No. 247.
Hosey currently resides in Thomaston.