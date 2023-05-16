A Newnan man faces child molestation charges after his arrest for an incident that occurred in November 2022 involving a juvenile.
Samuel Alexander Stewart, 19, was arrested after an investigation by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.
The investigation began when a “juvenile female” approached school authorities in early March. The student said she had sneaked out of her house in November 2022 to go to Stewart’s residence.
According to Toby Nix, public information officer for the sheriff’s department, CSU investigators conducted a forensic interview with the victim and determined that she had been molested twice during her visit to Stewart’s home.
A search warrant was executed on the residence on May 15, and Stewart was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Nix said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.