Newnan man charged in gas station armed robberies

It didn’t take long for authorities to locate a man suspected of robbing two convenience stores.
Elijah Von St. Cyr, 18, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
The incident occurred Tuesday evening when St. Cyr reportedly entered the Chevron located at 20 Hampton Way, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money.
The robbery was unsuccessful due to employees being protected by bulletproof glass, so St. Cyr made his way to the Marathon gas station a few hundred yards east.
After threatening the Marathon clerk with a pistol, St. Cyr left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Lt. Chris Robinson with the Newnan Police Department. Authorities responded to the scene and set up a permitter including members from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.
A witness reported seeing a man changing clothes in the area of the Hampton Inn. Authorities located St. Cyr and recovered a backpack containing clothes, cash and a handgun, which was determined to be stolen, Robinson said.
St. Cyr was arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail where he was denied bond by Judge Robert Stokely during a first appearance hearing Wednesday morning.
Robinson said the quick capture of St. Cyr was thanks to a quick response from partnering agencies.
“That was a good example of teamwork, utilizing K9s from both county and city,” he said. “From start to finish, we had him in custody within minutes.”