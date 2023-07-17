Two rising high school seniors will have a better understanding of health care careers after spending their summer volunteering at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Newnan High School’s Lidia Cruz and Kemora Gray are participants in the Technical College System of Georgia’s Jobs for Georgia Graduates program. Jobs for Georgia Graduates is a school-to-work transition program designed to provide high school students with pre-employment skills training, leadership training, self-development activities and 12 months of placement and follow-up after graduation.
The program includes classroom studies and community volunteer activities that provide pre-employment training, work skills, motivational activities and job development.
Cruz and Gray put the skills they have learned from JGG into practice to earn a place in Piedmont Newnan Hospital’s Summer Volunteer Program, said Gaines Coker, Newnan High’s Jobs for Georgia Graduates Career Coordinator.
“They have both shared that they would like to pursue careers in health care,” said Coker, who told his students about the opportunity late last year. “They completed the application, created a cover letter and resume, obtained personal references, and interviewed for this opportunity with hospital staff – everything we have discussed, shared and practiced in JGG.”
The students have been assisting staff, job shadowing and visiting different departments at Piedmont Newnan, Coker said, calling it a “wonderful opportunity” for students.