Two rising high school seniors will have a better understanding of health care careers after spending their summer volunteering at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Newnan High School’s Lidia Cruz and Kemora Gray are participants in the Technical College System of Georgia’s Jobs for Georgia Graduates program. Jobs for Georgia Graduates is a school-to-work transition program designed to provide high school students with pre-employment skills training, leadership training, self-development activities and 12 months of placement and follow-up after graduation.