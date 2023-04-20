Newnan Kiwanis Coweta Fair provides funding for students to attend Leadership Retreat.
Thanks to funding from the Newnan Kiwanis Club, students from Newnan High School’s Ambassador and Jobs for Georgia Graduates programs recently attended a leadership retreat at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
Students had the opportunity to attend and participate in team-building initiatives and high ropes courses and hiked Stone Mountain.
They listened and shared about their journeys with former NHS students, including Nathaly Quiros, Maribel Nunez and Daniela Lopez from the Class of 2018.
Students heard Mack and Ria Story with Blue-Collar Leadership share about leading others and being an influencer.
Students also had the opportunity to hear a representative from Truett's Chick-fil-A management, Paul Skowronski, and employee Ximena Castro (Class of 2022).