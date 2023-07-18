Despite multiple contingency changes and adjustments, the Newnan High School rebuild is on track and on budget so far, according to Coweta County school officials.
Newnan High, which was catastrophically damaged when an EF4 tornado struck the city in 2021, is expected to fully reopen in the fall of 2024.
At its July 11 meeting, the Coweta County Board of Education approved the latest contingency change request to lower existing gas lines under new paving in the center driveway of the school.
Superintendent Evan Horton told board members that the base bid for the project included a soil-cement subbase in that area of the driveway, but when the existing paving was excavated, workers discovered the existing gas lines would be located in the new pavement subgrade.
“To avoid delaying the schedule to complete this paving prior to the start of the school year, a field change has been approved to proceed with (lowering the gas lines),” he said.
Board members voted 6-0 to approve the request, which will cost an additional $42,000.
It is the latest in several contingency changes across three separate bid packages, which Horton said were not unexpected.
“With the nature of the Newnan High project, building a school on top of a school that had been there since 1950, we knew we were going to run into some things, so I’m not surprised we’ve used some contingency,” he said.
A contingency is either a percentage or fixed amount of money set aside to cover unanticipated costs that may arise during a project. Board member Amy Dees asked Horton for an update on the contingencies for the rebuild.
“I know Newnan High School is such a big project,” Dees said. “I'd just like to know where we are on that contingency.”
Horton said the gas line relocation is part of Bid Package 1, which before Tuesday’s vote had not needed to utilize the contingency. All work in BP-1 – primarily infrastructure – is scheduled for completion by the end of the summer. The remaining contingency after the approved change is around $230,000.
For Bid Package 2, which is primarily the Max Bass Gym, nearly 41 percent of the contingency has been used so far. The $22.6 million project still has a remaining contingency of around $524,000 and is expected to be completed in October. Horton’s monthly Facilities Construction Report provided the following update on BP-2:
• All masonry work is substantially complete.
• Brick cleaning is complete.
• Exterior windows have been installed.
• Installation of exterior doors is proceeding.
• Temporary exterior doors have been installed in some locations.
• Rooftop HVAC units have been installed and some are operating.
• Installation of the roof membrane is substantially complete on all areas of the
building.
• Blockfill painting is underway.
• Final painting is proceeding in some areas.
• Demolition of old bleachers in the Max Bass Gym is complete.
• Painting in the Max Bass Gym is complete.
Bid Package 3 includes new construction and work on existing buildings and is a $72 million project. Horton’s BP-3 new construction update included the following:
• The floor slab has been poured on portions of the third floor and in the kitchen/cafeteria area.
• Installation of footings continues in the auditorium area.
• Installation of structural steel is substantially complete in sections B and nearing completion in section C.
• Block work continues on levels two and three.
• Plumbing, mechanical and electrical rough-ins are proceeding.
• Binder course paving has been installed on the new parking lot on the west side of the new building.
Progress on existing buildings:
• New LVT flooring has been installed in the upper level of the science building.
• New millwork has been installed in the lower level of the science building.
• Painting is proceeding in the science building.
• Replacement of the HVAC units is substantially complete in the 900 building.
• Removal of the old light fixtures and replacement with new LED fixtures in the ninth grade building is proceeding.
• Fire alarm replacement is underway in the ninth grade building.
• Installation of new curb and gutter on the drive from Cougar Way is proceeding.
• New paving will be installed this summer.
Around 18 percent of the contingency for BP-3 has been used so far, with about $2.5 million remaining.
“We’re in pretty good shape contingency-wise,” Horton told board members. “But we’re always going to make sure that we bring those change requests to you guys for formal approval.”