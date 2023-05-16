20230513 Newnan High AFJROTC Cadets receive Awards.JPG

From left are Billy Alford, Betty Noice, Thomas Fetchet and David Cooper.

 Photo courtesy Janet Alford

VFW Post 2667 recently recognized Newnan High School AFJROTC Cadet David Cooper with the VFW Scholastic Excellence Award.

Cadet Cooper was nominated for being in the top 10 percent of his class in non-JROTC subjects, in the top 25 percent of his class in JROTC, demonstrating qualities of leadership and actively participating in related student activities such as student organizations, constructive activities or sports. Cadet Cooper received a certificate and a medal, presented by CW5 (Ret.) Thomas Fetchet.