VFW Post 2667 recently recognized Newnan High School AFJROTC Cadet David Cooper with the VFW Scholastic Excellence Award.
Cadet Cooper was nominated for being in the top 10 percent of his class in non-JROTC subjects, in the top 25 percent of his class in JROTC, demonstrating qualities of leadership and actively participating in related student activities such as student organizations, constructive activities or sports. Cadet Cooper received a certificate and a medal, presented by CW5 (Ret.) Thomas Fetchet.
Cadet Augustus Kennedy received the award for Military Excellence. Cadet Kennedy earned this award due to good academic standing, satisfactory progress in the cadet program, outstanding achievement in community service and/or the cadet program, outstanding leadership in the cadet program, high moral character, involvement in patriotic programs, demonstrated potential and willingness to assume higher levels of responsibility, positive attitude toward the ROTC program and active in at least one other extracurricular activity.
Cadet Kennedy was not present at the ceremony but will receive a certificate and a medal.