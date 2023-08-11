The Newnan City Council is scheduled to set the millage rate at the next scheduled meeting on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
In a written statement, the city announced that it is proposing a 2.752 millage rate, down from 3.050 in 2022.
“The rollback millage rate will have no impact on city services,” Cleatus Phillips, Newnan city manager, said by email.
The city has reduced the millage rate every year since 2018, according to a five year history of levy.
Even with the rollback, the city estimates it will receive about $211,585 more in property tax revenue in 2024. The rollback only removes the effect of inflation, Phillips wrote.
“The rollback back is solely determined by the reassessment of existing property, not new growth,” Phillips wrote. “We had $69,308,697 of new growth to the (property) digest. The new growth is billed at the rollback rate, which produced the increase.”