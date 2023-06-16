At the Newnan City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city manager presented a pay and benefits proposal aimed at recruiting and retaining the city’s first responders.
Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips said the city has had some issues keeping employees particularly in the police department, but to a lesser extent in the fire department and general staff. It’s a problem that has affected many cities, he said.
“You’ve probably read stories of cities and counties that still struggle with recruitment, (retention), whatever,” Phillips said. “We’ve had some very close jurisdictions recently make some more changes to their pay grades.”
Phillips proposed a three-phase plan, the first phase of which the city could implement immediately within the current budget. That would include a $5,000 recruiting and retention bonus paid in installments to each certified police officer and to immediately begin paying the dues of certified police officers and firefighters to their state pension funds. The dues are $25 per officer per month, Phillips said.
“I want to reiterate, those will be within the allocation of the budget this body has already approved,” he said. “So I actually have the authority to implement phase one.”
Phase two and three would require the approval of the council, though, Phillips said.
“I’m proposing phase two would be effective with the adoption of next year’s budget in January,” Phillips said.
Phase two would increase each pay grade for certified police officers and firefighters by between $5,000 and $7,000. Then, they would be reviewed for appropriate placement within the pay range. The subsequent pay increases would be between 4 percent and 14 percent, he estimated. In addition, all general government employees would be reviewed for appropriate placement within their respective pay ranges. These pay increases would range from about 4 percent to 8 percent, he estimated.
Additionally, he would like to set an effective date of January 2024 to establish a 401(a) retirement program for all new hires. The 401(a) is a government employee’s equivalent to a 401(k), Phillips said. He requested the council’s approval to seek vendor proposals for the program.
At the same time, the staff would review the feasibility of offering paid dental coverage, increasing life insurance coverage and potential reduction in the amount of public safety personnel to man large scale events.
Phillips did not have a dollar amount estimate for the changes, he said. Those would have to be created by staff with the permission of the council members.
Phase three would be an actuarial study about the feasibility of offering the city’s health insurance to retirees under the eligibility age for Medicare, Phillips said. He also asked for the council’s approval to seek proposals for that study.
Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship said that his department is down 10 employees or about 10 percent of the allotted force. He thought the pay and benefit changes would make the police department more competitive in recruitment, Blankenship said.
“I think it’ll help us tremendously,” he said.
He keeps an eye on what other departments are doing in order to stay competitive, Blankenship added, and the proposals reflect that.
The council members unanimously gave their approval for all proposals.
In other business, the council members:
— Held a work session recapping their thoughts about the Project 57 East planning that they discussed at their retreat in Thomasville in May.
— Tasked staff with creating an agreement with the Community Foundation to create a study committee to study homelessness in the city with the purpose of coming up with long-term sustainable solutions.
— Reappointed Nora Ann Woods to the Cultural Arts Commission for a three-year term.
— Reappointed Teresa Lovett and Parks Avery to the Convention Center Authority for three-year terms.
— Reappointed Allison Ziegler to Keep Newnan Beautiful and appointed Veronica Apecena to Keep Newnan Beautiful.
— Approved a request to tear down a house at 24 Burch St. Coweta Force, which owns the building, plans to build a duplex on the property.
— Approved an alcohol license for BJ’s Wholesale Club at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass.
— Approved a $9,128,387 budget amendment to the 2021 budget to reflect tornado expenses and property purchase. The amendments were suggested by auditors to ensure the city council had approved all appropriations. It did not change the actual revenues or expenditures in the budget.
— Approved an amendment to the MEAG Solar Power agreement increasing the cost of a solar power purchase agreement from $29.06 MWh to $37.75 MWh to reflect the increased cost of solar panels and construction equipment.
—Approved appointing council members George Alexander and Rhodes Shell as the voting delegates for the 2023 MEAG Power annual election.
— Awarded a construction contract for renovation of the zoning department to Tomco Construction for a cost of $177,000 and set a total budget of $280,000 for the project.
— Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County outlining how the city would spend the proceeds of the proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax. The county estimated the city would receive about $64,373,130 over the life of the SPLOST. The city plans to use $22,500,000 for roads, bridges, streets, culverts and sidewalks, $12,600 for parks and recreation, $6,650,000 for public facilities, $14,015,000 for public safety, $1,750,000 for public works, $500,000 for technology, and $6,308,130 for utility infrastructure.
— Appointed Ashley Gay as the election superintendent for the 2023 general election and set qualifying fees for council members as $165. Qualifying Districts 1 and 3, posts A and Bwill begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 and close on Wednesday Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying fees and notice of intention to run will be provided to Newnan City Clerk Megan Shea.
— Repeated the vote for the rezoning request of 5.82 acres on Old Atlanta Highway by Freedom Land Holdings. The vote was the same with Mayor Brady recusing himself and Council member Cynthia Jenkins casting the sole no-vote.
— Heard that a request by Damian Wilson of Phantom Fireworks to extend his business hours was not within the council’s authority. Attorney Brad Sears said that the hours were set by state law.