Growth is on the minds of Newnan’s District 3 Post A candidates.
The city has seen its population grow by about one-third since 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers. But it’s the consequences of that growth that drove many of the candidates to run.
“We’re at a really critical point in the city’s history and in our development,” said Jacob “James” Shepherd. “There’s a feeling among a lot of people that quality of life has started to degrade in some key ways – you know in traffic, trying to get a doctor’s appointment, crowding in schools, things like that.”
Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer expressed similar sentiments, stressing the need for controlled growth.
“We have great people here,” Palmer said. “I’d like to see that (Newnan is) a good place to live and plan for its future.”
Jim Thomasson and Jordan Marchman said they would like to see controlled growth.
“Growth is important,” Marchman said. “But it would need to be done in a way that doesn’t negatively affect the current residents.”
District 3A is currently served by council member George Alexander. Alexander decided not to run for a new term, creating a wide-open race. Thomasson, a member of the city’s Downtown Development Association; Palmer, a member of the Farmer’s Street Cemetery Commission; Marchman, a political newcomer; and Shepherd, a local attorney; are all hoping to replace Alexander on the council.
Addressing the challenges
Both Thomasson and Shepherd mentioned finances as a challenge for the city.
“We’re running headlong into a wall of fiscal issues,” said Shepherd, who has lived in Newnan since he was 8 years old. “That’s going to bear out in taxation. That’s going to bear out in quality of life, degradation of quality of life.”
The city needs to stop subsidizing development, he said. Shepherd noted that while the city’s tax base has grown, its expenditures have grown more quickly, something he attributes to the city shifting development costs from developers to taxpayers.
He would like those costs to be shifted back to the developers in the form of impact fees, and requiring them to pay for utility and infrastructure development, Shepherd said.
Thomasson is the fifth of seven generations of his family to live in the city, he said. His children and grandchildren are sixth and seventh generations, he added. Thomasson sees things like public safety, parks and recreation and managed growth as a strength of the city; but funding them as the city moves forward will be a challenge, he said.
For instance, costs have gone up, and the city has to stay competitive in its payroll and benefits for first responders to hire the best talent, Thomasson said.
As a person outside looking in at the running of the city, he’s not sure exactly how he might find the funds for that, but he would examine the budget to see where there are opportunities for tweaks, Thomasson said.
“One thing I’ve learned in life,” Thomasson said. “When you make something a priority, you can get it done.”
Palmer also stressed that public safety needed to be prioritized. A native Georgian, she has lived in Newnan since 2005 and has witnessed the growth and its repercussions. People are suffering from crime in the city, and it needs to be addressed, she said.
“We have had a deficit in the number of police officers,” Palmer said. “It has very much affected their ability to do the job, and the personal stresses in a job that is also a very stressful job have been enormous.”
Palmer said solving the problems will also take efforts from a variety of sources, including law enforcement, code enforcement and infrastructure including adding street lights.
Marchman cited traffic concerns and difficult parking downtown as some of the problems he would like to address.
Managing growth
Shepherd said he thinks zoning reform would also help the city as it grows. The reforms should support the developers in building “what the market wants to build.”
It becomes clear when builders come to the zoning commission and the city council asking for variances to build smaller or more affordable homes, rather than what the city is requiring, that current zoning is distorting the housing market in the county, Shepherd said.
Palmer said the community must be involved in solving the problems. She noted she has been part of grassroots movements before, including an effort to stop an apartment community from being built on the property on Broad Street known as 57 East in the city. To fight the project, she did a lot of research on the project and the developer, she said.
Thomasson said planning for traffic, zoning for new developments and adding recreation for all those new people is a constant strain.
“The developer has one interest in mind and then the city has another interest in mind,” Thomasson said. “How do all those come together so that we can have a product and an outcome that everybody’s happy with?”
Candidate strengths
The candidates said they would each bring strengths to the seat. Thomasson said his experience working with diverse groups of people, both professionally in his technology business and as a member of the Newnan Downtown Development Authority, has taught him to listen with an open mind and look at all solutions to negotiate what is best for the group, he said.
Palmer listed her diverse background as well as her natural tendencies.
“I am a logical thinker. I’m a person who will tell you when I don’t know the answer to something. I will go and find the answer,” she said. “I love to research. I love to learn. I think those are qualities you want in an elected representative.”
Marchman counts his newcomer political status as a strength he would offer to the council. He’s running to serve, not push his agenda, he said.
“I’m an everyday citizen like the rest of us here,” Marchman said. “I love this town. I love my community. I love this district.”
Shepherd said his financial experience as a digital financial consultant and a securities attorney would be an asset to the council. In addition, his experience dealing with complicated deals has taught him to “get into the weeds” to find the best outcome for everyone.
“We are not dealing with simple problems,” Shepherd said. “We’re dealing with stuff that we really have to dig in on and have a smart approach that we can really suss out how we maintain what’s great about Newnan … and move forward in a way that’s even better.”
Council Member District 3 Post A
Jim Thomasson
Age: 61
Address: Woodbine Drive, Newnan
Occupation: Retired
Education: Heritage School graduate, Bachelor of Arts from Emory University
Political experience: Chair of Newnan Downtown Development Authority
Spouse: Jennifer Thomasson
Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer
Age: 64
Address: Alpine Drive, Newnan
Occupation: retired
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and history from University of Georgia
Political experience: Farmer Street Cemetery Commission for two years
Spouse: John Palmer
Jordan Marchman
Age: 38
Address: Salbide Avenue, Newnan
Occupation: Wholesale procurement
Education: High School graduate
Political experience: None
Spouse: Makenzie Marchman
Jacob “James” Shepherd
Age: 34
Address: Greenville Street, Newnan
Occupation: securities attorney
Education: Bachelor’s degree of history from University of Georgia, J.D. from Columbia University
Political experience: work for federal campaigns