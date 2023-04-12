20230415 DDA

The alley that runs behind the Carnegie Library and a number of businesses downtown was recently repaved in preparation for beautification to become usable space. The DDA is hoping to do the same for the Wadsworth Alley.

 Photo by Laura Camper

The Newnan Downtown Development Authority is continuing its work on expanding the usable space downtown by renovating alley ways.

The newest alley authority members are exploring is the Wadsworth alley. Abigail Strickland, Main Street manager, told them that she had met with business owners adjoining the alley and they were hopeful that their customers would be able to use the space.