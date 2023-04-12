The Newnan Downtown Development Authority is continuing its work on expanding the usable space downtown by renovating alley ways.
The newest alley authority members are exploring is the Wadsworth alley. Abigail Strickland, Main Street manager, told them that she had met with business owners adjoining the alley and they were hopeful that their customers would be able to use the space.
“They definitely want it to be an area that’s nice and clean and usable for their patrons,” Strickland said.
But she added that drainage needs to be addressed. She suggested getting quotes for engineering. Newnan Mayor Keith Brady said that he didn’t think the DDA should pay for the engineering, though.
“I think the city ought to,” Brady said.
Hasco Craver, assistant city manager, said the engineering for the project would probably not need to be brought to the City Council for approval since it would be inexpensive.
“Construction, of course, if there’s any improvements thereafter, that’s probably something that would have to (come before the council),” Craver said. “We can start that process and probably get an early estimate.”
At their last meeting, the authority members heard that the Carnegie-Thompson alley had been paved. Strickland said that art boxes had been ordered for the alley. They plan to partner with a variety of local art groups to find art to display in the boxes, she said. The alley is already ready to install lights, Strickland added.
“Once the art boxes come in we’ll have to install power,” Strickland said. “It will all come together at one big time.”
In other business authority members:
— Approved adding Jesse Branch as a signer to the authority accounts.
— Heard that Restaurant Week would begin on Sunday. People interesting in attending can download an app from mainstreetnewnan.com to find out what restaurants are participating and what they are doing for the week.
— Heard that 502 bikers had pre-registered for the Rock and Road Festival scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will include music, a soap box derby and a car show among other things. Some of the roads downtown will be closed on Saturday beginning about 11 a.m. Evening races will start at 4 p.m.