George Alexander, a longtime member of the Newnan City Council, decided not to run for reelection this year.
Alexander said his wife Pamela’s health has deteriorated, and he needs to be available to her. But it was a hard decision. He had qualified for election on a Monday, but after talking with Pamela and her doctor, he woke up on Tuesday and reconsidered, Alexander said.
“I can’t do this,” he said. “My wife comes first.”
Alexander loves his city, but he is devoted to his wife. The two married on Dec. 12, 2012, at noon. It was a second marriage for both of them. They were scheduled to marry at Jekyll Island, but about two weeks before, Pamela’s son was in a serious accident. She thought they would have to cancel the wedding.
But Alexander was unwilling to do that.
“I said, ‘Go find a preacher man or whoever you need to find. I’ll bring my mother. You’ll have your son there. We’ll have the nurse and the preacher,’” Alexander said. “And we got married right there in the intensive care unit in Anderson, S.C.”
Decades of service
Alexander will leave behind a long history of serving the city. He’s served for 14 years on the city’s Planning Commission, 10 as chairman. He was first elected to the Newnan City Council in 2003 and has served continuously since.
And he will be missed.
“George always cares deeply about city and council,” Council member Rhodes Shell said by email. “He always wanted to help anyone in his district if he could.”
Council member Ray DuBose said Alexander will be hard to replace.
“He’s going to leave some big shoes to fill,” DuBose said. “I didn’t always agree with him, but he did have a lot of experience with (city planning), and he understood it well.”
A childhood dream
Alexander settled in the Greenville Street Historic District in Newnan 37 years ago. It was a dream come true for him.
“I’m the son of an Air Force colonel. We moved every two to three years,” he said. “In the summers we would go visit grandparents, who lived in small towns — just like Newnan — in big Victorian homes.”
They knew everybody, and everybody knew them, Alexander said. It made an impression on him, and he decided that one day, he wanted to live like his grandparents, he said.
So, after his own stint in the military — he spent nine years active duty in the U.S. Navy as a pilot as well as another 16 in the Reserves — he got a job at Delta Air Lines in Atlanta and began looking for a place to settle down. He found Newnan and his historic home.
Since moving to the city, he has been active in the community as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Newnan, the VFW and American Legion as well as numerous local boards, including those for the Summit Family YMCA, Boys & Girls Club of Newnan-Coweta, University of West Georgia’s Newnan campus, Coweta County Board of Health, and the Greenville-LaGrange Neighborhood Association and Chalk Level Neighborhood Association.
It was second nature to him. Although his family moved around when he was growing up, his parents always encouraged him to get involved in their communities. So he got into scouting and was an Eagle Scout by 13, Alexander said.
In 1989, one of his neighbors was elected to the city council, and she asked him to serve on the Newnan Planning Commission. After serving 14 years there, and with the support of many of his friends and neighbors, Alexander decided to run for City Council to fill the unexpired term of a former member, he said.
Life Lessons
There he put many of the lessons he learned from his grandparents and parents to work. His grandparents were Greek immigrants and taught him to help people and to treat everyone equally. They also taught him the value of education.
So, during his tenure, he has joined the 1 percent of state elected officials who have earned a Certificate of Dedication for the amount of training they have taken. Alexander has taken 330 hours of training through the Georgia Municipal Association’s continuing education.
His father taught him to always be a gentleman and to do his best at whatever he does. His mother taught him to always ask — the worst people can say is no. She taught him to not argue, but to listen and to not keep score in his work or relationships.
“We all have to come together for a common cause,” Alexander said.
That was a piece of advice that he shared with Council member Paul Guillaume when he was first elected, Guillaume said. He was a brand-new councilman unsure of exactly where he fit, and Alexander told him once not to keep score in his decisions. The advice really impacted his service, Guillaume said.
“That always stuck with me,” he said. “That meant a lot.”
Alexander said he’s tried to bring all that he’s learned to the council in the decisions that he’s made and in his dealings with the people he represents.
“It was tough decisions we had to make, and there were disagreements,” Alexander said.
And sometimes, you have to put the decisions in the hands of the residents, he said.
“I’ve learned to listen,” Alexander said. “Citizens want to be heard.”
He’s made himself available by going to a number of churches in town. He attends as many functions as he can. He approaches city employees just to chat. He always returns phone calls.
“That’s how you’re truly going to get that feeling of what people are thinking, what they want, what they want their community to be,” Alexander said.
Alexander has always represented his neighborhood and neighbors well, DuBose said. Guillaume echoed those comments adding that over the years, Alexander looked at the entire city when considering issues.
“I think he’s brought stability to the council,” Guillaume said. “He’s brought a unique perspective.”
Alexander said there are some accomplishments he’s particularly proud of in the city that he had a hand in doing. For instance, while on the Planning Commission, he helped revamp the city’s zoning ordinances into what they are today.
Additionally, over the years, he has worked to protect the historic integrity of the downtown including the historic neighborhoods and the churches.
Alexander will serve as councilman until the first meeting in the new year on Jan. 9, when he will step down and the new councilman will take over.