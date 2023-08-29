20230830 Alexander1

Newnan Council member George Alexander will not run for reelection in November.

George Alexander, a longtime member of the Newnan City Council, decided not to run for reelection this year.

Alexander said his wife Pamela’s health has deteriorated, and he needs to be available to her. But it was a hard decision. He had qualified for election on a Monday, but after talking with Pamela and her doctor, he woke up on Tuesday and reconsidered, Alexander said.