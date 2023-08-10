At a work session following their meeting on Tuesday, Newnan City Council members veered off topic to discuss affordable housing in the city.
The council members decided to hold separate work sessions for zoning and annexation requests. Although the work sessions are open to the public, they not public hearings and no public comment is taken, Mayor Keith Brady said as the work session opened.
Tuesday’s work session was scheduled to discuss rezoning 35 acres located at 2037 Newnan Crossing Bypass to allow for a residential development.
Currently the property is zoned RS-15 and the rezoning was requested to allow for the development of 160 townhomes to be sold as condominiums.
This is the third time the property has been before the council. Mayor Keith Brady noted that the property presents challenges to developers. Only about 20 acres of the property is buildable.
“That’s been why we’ve had multifamily, higher-level density because so much of this property can’t be touched,” Brady said.
The current design would require variances to build on 20-foot lots, down from the required 26-foot lots, and a slightly smaller square footage from the city’s required 1,800 square feet to 1,750 square feet. The estimated price would be between high $300,000s and mid $400,000s, said Joseph Mosca, of NVR, Inc.
Council member Cynthia Jenkins, who works for Habitat for Humanity, brought up the subject of affordability. She asked if the townhomes could be built smaller.
“We would love smaller if possible,” Mosca said. “But in all reality, I was trying to fit in the constraints of the government here.”
Jenkins asked if smaller homes could be built as workforce housing, meaning housing affordable for people earning between 60 percent and 120 percent of the area’s median income.
Mosca said, the smaller the footprint the more affordable the house would be, but not necessarily workforce housing. The footprint is only one thing affecting the price — for instance, one-car garage versus two car garage, architectural features, he said.
“It’s all contingent on what is required to be in the house,” Mosca said.
Richard Ferry, of LDL Coweta, agreed, saying it was premature to discuss prices yet.
“It wouldn’t make much sense to put us in that position of divining a lot price when we really don’t know what the zoning is going to allow us,” Ferry said. “Once we come out of zoning, if we’re successful, then we’ll enter into a contract.”
Councilman Paul Guillaume said the definition of affordable housing is elusive anyway.
“The reality is, nobody can clearly define it,” Guillaume said. “The best answer I have heard, affordable, you just have to decide in your community if it works or it doesn’t.”
He said in his opinion, the city shouldn’t lower its standards in hopes of reaching what may or may not be considered affordable. Raising the density of the development by making the homes smaller and going to a single-car garage, may force people to park in the streets, creating a new problem, Guillaume said.
“We have to be very careful,” he said.
Jenkins though said workforce housing is something the city must consider, “and not creating more boundaries for (middle-income workers).”