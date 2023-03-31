Newnan Council discusses financing 57 East

Bill Johnston of the financial services firm Stephens spoke to the Newnan City Council about the city’s financing options for the redevelopment of 57 E. Broad.

Newnan City Council members heard an array of funding options for the redevelopment of the downtown property at 57 E. Broad St., the old Caldwell tank’s site, at a work session on Tuesday.

Bill Johnston, senior vice president of public finance at Stephens, a financial services firm, painted a rosy picture of the financing vehicles for the downtown project including tax allocation districts, bonds and working through an urban redevelopment authority.