Newnan Council discusses financing 57 East

Newnan City Council members heard an array of funding options for the redevelopment of the downtown property at 57 E. Broad St., the old Caldwell tank’s site, at a work session on Tuesday.
Bill Johnston, senior vice president of public finance at Stephens, a financial services firm, painted a rosy picture of the financing vehicles for the downtown project including tax allocation districts, bonds and working through an urban redevelopment authority.
“I don’t think you’re going to be constrained dollar wise with your credit worthiness,” Johnston told the council members. “So pick wisely, because you can spend a lot of money very quickly, and the market will let you do it.”
Mayor Keith Brady told the council members that the reason Johnston was there was not to decide what to do on the site, but to hear some of the “hows.”
“This is just like (when) you go out to buy a house,” Brady said. “You are going to search for that house and you are going to search for the best financing for the house, too.”
After looking through the city’s financial records — which are open to the public, Brady added — Johnston said that the city would have about $6.7 million in cash to work with if it chose. He said that some of the work might fit into projects included in the 2019 special purpose local option sales tax referendum as well, he said. For instance, that referendum included money for sidewalks, streets and drainage projects as well as parks and leisure facilities.
Johnston explained a wide variety of funding methods, most involving bonds. One, the tax allocation district or TAD, is an increasingly popular option with municipal governments, he said. TADs entail freezing property values in a certain district and as the property values rise, the difference between the revenue collected for the frozen value and the actual revenue collected on the true value is applied to the debt. To create a TAD though would mean a partnership with the other local taxing bodies — the county and the Board of Education — and approval by the state legislature, he added.
However, when asked Johnston told the council members that in his opinion working with an Urban Redevelopment Authority looked like the best option.
The purpose of an Urban Redevelopment Authority is to redevelop areas just like the 57 E. Broad St. property, Johnston said. It also includes governmental projects, so if the city decided to put a governmental facility on the property, it could be done through the authority, as well, he said.
The city would be required to have a formal redevelopment plan and the authority would issue the bonds for financing the project.
“You have one; it’s properly registered — I checked with the state. It’s up to date. You could use it tomorrow,” Johnston said, noting the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency. “This is a pretty good fit for what you’re trying to do.”
Brady said that authorities generally charge a fee for acting as the pass through for the bonds.
Council member Paul Guillaume, said the biggest issue with the project right now is that the council members are not set on a plan.
“We don’t have a clear vision of what we want to do with that property,” he said.
Council member George Alexander said the city needs to take more control of the project and to think about the long-term sustainability of the project.
“There’s risk in all that we’re doing here,” he said. “It really could be a burden on the city.”
Johnston said there’s been a dramatic rise in interest rates and inflation is affecting the cost of construction. Despite that, he’s seeing new money projects are continuing.
“The demand is coming from the public,” he said. “They want their communities to do stuff, whatever it is: new housing, new roads, new water and wastewater access for the new housing. That isn’t slowing down.”
The council members plan to discuss plans for the property at their retreat on April 27 and April 28 in Thomasville, Georgia.