Newnan Council members sped through their meeting on Tuesday with little discussion.

 Photo by Laura Camper

Newnan City Council members accepted the Downtown Development Authority’s recommendation that the city raise garbage rates for the businesses and residences downtown based on Consumer Price Index increases for that service.

The CPI is released each March. In March 2023, the CPI increase for sanitation service was 6.9 percent.