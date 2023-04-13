Newnan City Council members accepted the Downtown Development Authority’s recommendation that the city raise garbage rates for the businesses and residences downtown based on Consumer Price Index increases for that service.
The CPI is released each March. In March 2023, the CPI increase for sanitation service was 6.9 percent.
Council member Dustin Koritko said that residential garbage service went up substantially and asked if the increase for the downtown service would be on par. But Hasco Craver, assistant city manager, said it was difficult to compare the two services.
Residential garbage service includes things like yard waste clean up and individual garbage cans that are not included in the downtown service, for instance. The DDA members also recognized that some of the service downtown was aimed at general downtown cleanliness.
“This program does not pay for itself and would not pay for itself with the CPI,” Craver said. “The Downtown Development Authority in their study acknowledged that and understood that there is a portion of general fund dollars that in their opinion needs to be dedicated to the overall cleanliness of the downtown.”
Council member Rhodes Shell noted that it’s hard to charge everyone for what they use.
“I’m overpaying ‘cause I have half a garbage can. Dustin has how many people in your house and you’re underpaying technically,” Shell said. “Downtown is the same way, restaurants are underpaying and the businesses that have one person in the office are probably overpaying for what they get.”
Craver added that part of the goal with the downtown garbage program was to remove individual cans from each business. Now the businesses use whatever can is available, he said.
“There is not a volume measure assigned to it,” Craver said.
Council member George Alexander said he was happy to see that since the city switched sanitation services, the amount of items recycled has increased to about 20 percent of what is collected.
“Most people didn’t recycle,” he said. “And the efficiency that the current vendor does, they are so efficient at recycling.”
In other business council members:
— Approved an alcohol license for Rhea Investments, doing business as Springhill Suites at 1119 Bullsboro Dr.
— Approved an alcohol license for Zokalo Mexicantina 1 at 1899 Newnan Crossing Boulevard.
— Approved a resolution to recertify the city as a City of Ethics.
— Approved a request by the owner of 5 Smith St. for a 120 day extension to bring the home up to city code.
— Approved a request by the Summergrove Property Owners Association to post signs and banners for events.
— Reappointed Katie Frost, Kirk Stallings and Smith Pass to the Youth Activities Commission.
— Canceled the May 9 meeting and scheduled a special meeting for May 11, 6 p.m. at the Coweta County Commission chambers to discuss special purpose local option sales tax.