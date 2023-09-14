Newnan City Council members on Tuesday authorized the city manager to add another assistant city manager to the city’s pay plan, this one to oversee the Human Resources and Finance departments.
City Manager Cleatus Phillips said the request was not for a budget amendment at this time.
“We currently have two positions that are vacant in finance, and we are experiencing some savings there,” Phillips said. “So if we do hire the position by the end of the year, I do think the budget impact will be very, very, very minimal.”
The city intends to eliminate one of the vacant positions in order to minimize the effect on future budgets, he added. The request is just to allow the staff to move forward in recruiting for the position, Phillips said.
The council members unanimously approved the request.
In other business council members:
– Reappointed Willie Walton to the Board of Zoning Appeals, Betsy Burnette to the Cultural Arts Commission, Carolina McMean to Keep Newnan Beautiful and Jess Barron to the Parks Commission. All appointments were for three-year terms.
– Approved a contract with Piedmont Paving for $177,628.75 for removal of a failed culvert on Old Hospital Road. Piedmont Paving was the lowest of three bidders.
– Heard that the Judicial Council of Georgia had recognized Coweta Courts for its excellence in case clearance.
– Approved extensions of 90, 30 and 120 days respectively to the owners of 33 Ray Street, 25 Pinson Street and 21 Berry Avenue to bring their properties up to city standards.
– Declared Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Newnan.
– Approved agreements with the Georgia Department of Transportation for work on Lower Fayetteville Road from Greison Trail to Lora Smith Road and adding a roundabout on Jefferson Street at Greison Trail and Sprayberry Road. The local matches for the preliminary engineering for the two projects are $1,240,000 and $250,546 respectively. The total cost is expected to be $6.2 million and $1.25 million respectively.
– Cast final votes on the rezoning of 35.49 acres at 2037 Newnan Crossing Bypass to Residential Multiple Family Dwelling – Higher Density to allow for the development of townhomes. The vote was the same as at the previous meeting, 5-2 with Council members Cynthia Jenkins and Rhodes Shell casting the no-votes.
– Approved a request to close a portion of Perry Street for a Recovery Month event put on by Coweta FORCE.
– After a closed session to discuss legal issues voted, to deny the Berdak and Gould claims as presented.