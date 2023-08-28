Newnan council members on Tuesday approved dividing two lots that were causing hard feelings in a city neighborhood.
The Newnan City Council in March declared two adjoining lots on Buchanan Street and First Avenue surplus in preparation to sell them.
The lot at 10 Buchanan Street is the site of what is believed to be the foundation of the city’s first water standpipe.
The lot at 66 First Avenue offers the only public access to 10 Buchanan Street as well as includes a driveway easement for a neighboring property and utility easements.
Before the March 2021 tornado, the lots were secluded from Buchanan Street by trees and bushes. But after the tornado swept the vegetation away, neighbors began using the lots either for access to their own backyards or for gardening. When the council decided to sell the lots at auction, the neighbors, who had been peacefully sharing the properties, began to disagree about who had rights to them.
After discussion over a few meetings, in July council members gave neighbors one more chance to come to a resolution.
At the meeting on Tuesday, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady said he had met with most of the neighbors to negotiate a solution earlier in August.
“We had a civil and robust discussion regarding these properties and the division of the properties,” Brady said.
As a result of the discussion, the city created a map dividing the property to present to the adjoining property owners for their review, he said. City Manager Cleatus Phillips presented the changes to council members, said that the proposed divisions were logical and practical.
“Honestly, I don’t see another way to logically divide this,” Phillips said.
The property at 66 First Avenue would be divided among the four adjoining properties. The property at 68 First Avenue would receive about half the lot, the portion that is home to the driveway. Three properties on Buchanan Street adjoin the lot through their backyards. The other half of the lot would be divided among those properties where they back up to it.
The cement foundation of the old standpipe would be removed from the 10 Buchanan Street property and that lot would be divided between the properties it abuts – one on Buchanan Street and one on LaGrange Street to square out those lots, Phillips said.
An old alleyway between 68 and 66 First Avenue, 81 LaGrange Street and 10 Buchanan Street would become part of 68 First Avenue creating a squared off lot, he said.
The owner at 68 First Avenue had already filed a quiet title on a portion of that alleyway, Phillips said. She requested a quit claim deed for the last small piece, he added.
The city would absorb the cost of the demolition of the foundation. The cost of the properties — $10,000 for 66 First Avenue and $2,500 for 10 Buchanan Street — and closing costs would be paid by the neighbors who received them based on the square footage each would receive.
“If we get approval tonight, the next step would actually be to get a surveyor – we have a surveyor ready to go – that would actually tell us the exact dimensions,” Phillips said. “Then we could prorate the cost later.”
Council members unanimously approved the proposed split. The neighbors will now have a chance to review the plan.
“It’s got to come back to us to ratify any change that might be made to it,” Brady said. “Everybody’s done some really good work here in good faith.”
In other business council members:
– Authorized the municipal court to move forward in the application process to establish an in-house probation program.
– Approved hiring KREBS Engineering to do the design work for drainage problems in Wadsworth Alley at a cost of $25,500.
– Set the city’s millage rate at 2.752 mills, the full rollback for 2023.
– Approved five routes for 5-kilometer and 10K races in the city and set the fee schedule based on the time and number of officers needed for each route. All races at the LINC will be free of charge. The new fee schedule will go into effect on Jan. 1.
– Declared a lot at 28 Westgate Park Lane to be surplus in preparation for selling it. Council member Cynthia Jenkins voted against the proposal. She stated that she would have preferred the lot be held for potential use for affordable housing.
– Held a public hearing about rezoning 35.49 acres at 2037 Newnan Crossing Bypass from suburban residential single family dwelling medium density which would allow 2.5 units per acre to Residential Multifamily dwelling higher density to allow 163 townhomes to be built on the property. No one spoke in opposition to the change and council members voted 5-2 to approve the change with Jenkins and Council member Rhodes Shell voting no.
– Accepted a request to close Madison Street on Sept. 17 for a fundraising event by RPM. The event will be from 1-6 p.m.
– Swore in the new members of the Newnan Youth Council: Margaret Gail Barron, Macie Bohannon, Liam Bulford, Naomi Craft, Jordin Guy, Davis Markham, Lila McDowell, Francesca Parker, Rhea Patel, Olivia Rodriguez, Corinne Terrell, Brayden Williamson and Sarah Helen Zachary, all sophomores at Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate high schools.
– Held a closed session to discuss potential litigation and personnel. The council members took no action on their discussion after coming back into open session.