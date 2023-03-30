Some Newnan residents may find that they are now represented by a new council member; the Newnan City Council on Tuesday officially adopted a new district map.
The new map reflects the population and demographic changes in the city since the previous map was approved. The new districts were created using information gathered during the 2020 census.
The city has three districts with two council members representing each district. Over the past 10 years, District 2 had experienced the most growth and included 40.53 percent of the city’s population, while District 3 had seen its population decline to 24.79 percent of the city’s population.
Under the redistricting, District 3 extended eastward taking in portions of Lower Fayetteville Road. Its new eastern boundaries are Newnan Crossing Bypass and Ashley Park Boulevard.
District 1 expanded westward slightly to Interstate 85. District 2’s southern border moved to Lagrange, Nimmons and Turner streets.
After redistricting the populations of the three districts are a much more evenly split 14,392 in District 1, 14,669 in District 2 and 13,488 in District 3. The racial distribution remained similar in each district with District 1 being 66.05 percent white, 14.96 percent Black, 9.32 percent Hispanic and 7.2 percent Asian; District 2 being 55.19 percent white, 27.05 percent Black, 12.51 percent Hispanic and 3.31 percent Asian. District 3 remains a majority minority district at 52.68 Black, 32.67 white, 9.96 percent Hispanic and 2.71 percent Asian.
In other business the council members:
— Appointed Ann Chirhart to the Newnan Youth Activities Board for a three-year term.
— Approved, after a public hearing, a request to demolish the building at 282 Greenville St.
— Approved accepting a contract for C. Jay Smith slope slide repairs. The contract with Playworld for $263,868. The project will be funded with 2019 special purpose local options sales tax proceeds.
— Approved hiring Pond and Company to create a design for the preservation and improvement of the Farmer Street Cemetery for no more than $53,400.
— Approved contract extensions with Goodwin, Mills and Cawood for debris monitoring, disaster recovery and emergency planning as well as disaster recovery and Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance. The contract extensions will keep the company on call with the city but will not cost anything unless they are called in to work.
— Approved a contract extension with Southern Disaster Recovery for debris removal services. The contract extension will keep the company on call with the city, but will not cost anything unless the company is called in to work.
— Approved hiring Southeastern Sitework to repair and maintain the cleared site at 57 E. Broad St. There has been some erosion at the site.
— After a public hearing, granted the owners of 31 Jones St. a 120-day extension to repair or demolish the property.
— Approved surveying the city’s property at 66 First Ave. to determine if it is a buildable property. At staff’s recommendation, decided that the property and that at 10 Buchanan St. will be disposed of together.
— Heard from local resident Maxwell Britton a complaint about police cars being staged on a road with lights flashing without an actual emergency and issuing tickets for violations of the Move Over law. The law requires drivers to move over one lane when they see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights or reduce speed to below the posted speed limit.
— Held a brief closed session to discuss a legal issue. They took no action after the session.