20230429 Newnan8.jpg:

Newnan Mayor Keith Brady introduced each of the members of the 2023 Newnan Citizen Academy graduates during the Newnan City Council meeting. Pictured from left to right are: Dr. Willie Thomas, Kassie Hooks, Deborah Adebo, Volita Almon, Vicky Bryant and Brady.

The Newnan City Council on Tuesday accepted a $4.6 million federal grant for building or renovating homes in Chalk Level.

The award, spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in partnership with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, was first announced in January. But at that time the city was unsure how the money would be disbursed.