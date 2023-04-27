The Newnan City Council on Tuesday accepted a $4.6 million federal grant for building or renovating homes in Chalk Level.
The award, spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in partnership with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, was first announced in January. But at that time the city was unsure how the money would be disbursed.
It came through the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of a Community Project Funding Grant to be used specifically in Chalk Level. The grant specifies it can be used to build up to 16 homes in Chalk Level and/or rehabilitate up to 25 owner-occupied homes in the neighborhood.
The award document includes a $5 million budget. The remaining $400,000 will come from the Community Home Investment Program that the city already participates in.
“I’d like to thank the staff for their hard work in getting this done,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Jenkins.
She additionally expressed gratitude to Sen. Warnock for his efforts in getting the funding included in the federal budget.
In other business the council members:
— Appointed Jill Whitley to the Cultural Arts Commission for a three-year term.
— Appointed Frank Farmer Jr., to the Urban Redevelopment Agency for a three-year term.
— Recognized the 2023 graduates of the Newnan Citizen Academy including Dr. Willie Thomas, Deborah Adebo, Volita Almon, Vicky Bryant, Kassie Hooks and Amy Lawson Leech. The graduates spent Thursday evening and all day Friday visiting city departments and learning about how the city operates.
— Awarded a contract for audio upgrades in Wadsworth Auditorium to Marietta-based PDH Systems for $99,723. PDH was the only bidder on the project.
— Approved partnering with Plant Newnan to create an arboretum on city-owned property between Boone Drive, Fourth Street and Sunset Lane. Before the vote, Mayor Keith Brady disclosed that he is a member of the Plant Newnan Board, but was told by the city attorney that he did not have to recuse himself from the discussion. The partnership is just the first step in the process, Brady said.
— Held a public hearing on a number of changes to the city’s zoning ordinance and after no public comment approved the changes. Changes include adding a new category for shipping containers as a principal and accessory structure, adding to the definition of transitional shelters “emergency shelters, maternity houses, group homes, homeless shelters, supportive shelters and the like” and removing requirements for temporary permits for events such as garage sales, in-home parties held to sell products.