Comcast is working away at expanding service for residents in Senoia, but one resident was unhappy to see that her yard was selected to host the pedestal for the new service. The electrical pedestal for the neighborhood is already sitting in the right of way at her home.
Sharon Farley, said she came out of her house on South Ridge on Thursday to walk her dog and was shocked to find that the box had been added, she said. She had received a letter saying that the company was expanding service, but she got no hint of the installation in her yard, Farley said.
“Couldn’t you at least knock on my door?” Farley said she asked one of the workers. “I don’t know if this is just something that they do, or I’m just the lucky one.”
Alex Horwitz, vice president of public relations at Comcast, said that Comcast is expanding its network to a new housing community in Senoia. The placement of the pedestals is not random, he added.
“Before we place pedestals in a new development, we obtain the land plat from the developer. This lets us determine where our equipment should be placed to ensure it’s not on private property,” Horwitz said. “We then work with a third-party vendor to determine exact placement of our equipment to ensure we’re aligned correctly with any of the other providers’ technology.”
Farley believes the new technology is encroaching on her property, though. She spoke to a land surveyor who told her that the right of way on her street should be 11 feet from the curb and the box is 16 feet from the curb, she said.
Curtis Hindman, project manager and head of Senoia’s Development Department, said he’s not so sure since the right of way can be different on different streets.
“In most cases, right of ways are figured from the center lane and are 12 to 15 feet back from the curb,” Hindman said.
If a property owner wants to know their particular right of way, they can request the information at City Hall, he said.
Horwitz said that people do have the option of notifying Comcast if they believe the company encroached on their property. He spoke to Farley and referred her to the correct person, Horwitz said.
"We are working directly with the homeowner to address her needs,” he said.