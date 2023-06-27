20230628 Comcast.jpg:

A homeowner in Senoia was surprised to find out that a new pedestal had been installed in her yard during the morning.

 Photo by Laura Camper

Comcast is working away at expanding service for residents in Senoia, but one resident was unhappy to see that her yard was selected to host the pedestal for the new service. The electrical pedestal for the neighborhood is already sitting in the right of way at her home.

Sharon Farley, said she came out of her house on South Ridge on Thursday to walk her dog and was shocked to find that the box had been added, she said. She had received a letter saying that the company was expanding service, but she got no hint of the installation in her yard, Farley said.