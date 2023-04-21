20230422 Coweta FORCE.

20230422 Coweta FORCE.jpg: Coweta FORCE received a $150,000 grant to help parents with substance abuse disorder and custody issues successfully navigate recovery.

A new partnership between the Juvenile Court and Coweta FORCE aims to help parents with substance abuse issues successfully enter long-term recovery and keep their families together.

When a parent with substance abuse disorder enters the court system the Department of Family and Children Services and the court works with them to create a plan to help them get back on their feet, said Coweta County Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Wyant. But the chances that the parent will follow through on all of it are low, Wyant added.