A new partnership between the Juvenile Court and Coweta FORCE aims to help parents with substance abuse issues successfully enter long-term recovery and keep their families together.
When a parent with substance abuse disorder enters the court system the Department of Family and Children Services and the court works with them to create a plan to help them get back on their feet, said Coweta County Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Wyant. But the chances that the parent will follow through on all of it are low, Wyant added.
So, he was excited to partner with Coweta FORCE on a new program aimed at helping those parents fulfill their court-ordered commitments.
“The old model has been around so long,” Wyant said. “Being able to think outside the box and offer something that hasn’t been offered in the past might give you better results.”
In March, Coweta FORCE was awarded $150,000 by the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts to create the Parent Elected Peer Advocate program. The program supports parents with opioid use disorder who are involved in Juvenile and Family Court proceedings. The funding allows the organization to allocate a staff member to court, said Hank Arnold, founder and director of Coweta FORCE.
“We were already invested in doing something,” Arnold said. “But the magnitude and the scale on which we’re able to have that presence in court every Wednesday and be that available is really only because of the funding.”
This same service is available for families in DFACS as well, he said.
“Any parent that has some sort of custodial issues,” Arnold said.
They hope to help at least 50 parents over the course of the two-year grant, he said.
The partnership with the courts and DFACS is essential to making the program work. It gives Coweta FORCE access to the people who need them quickly, he said.
That’s important because, parents in crisis get a long list of things they have to do in their case plans and they may be overwhelmed or not know how to access the necessary services. So the program provides someone to help them successfully complete that plan, he said.
Katie McCauley, a graduate of Family Treatment Court and a peer advisor at Coweta FORCE, heads the program. If the program would have been available to her when she was going through Family Court, it would have been a game changer, McCauley said.
“The moment that I signed over temporary guardianship to my great aunt like if somebody had been there saying, ‘Hey this is what you need to do next,’ … I don’t think it would have been quite as rocky for me,” she said.
On Wednesday, she spent all morning and part of the afternoon in court meeting participants and offering support to those she is already helping. She saw five cases that day alone, McCauley said.
“I want them to know, I’m not from the court, I’m not from DFACS, I’m just here to support you and walk you through this process,” she said.
She’s been through the process. She successfully regained custody of her children and is in long-term recovery. They can look at her and know that it is possible. They can also let their guard down a little with her and have an honest conversation about their challenges and how to overcome them.
“How do you get help for something that you can’t talk about?” Arnold asked. “If you think about it, most kids are going back in the home. It just kind of makes sense to us that the parents would have as much support and opportunity from the beginning to maintain that long term.”
Coweta FORCE applied for the grant in January, one of 428 applicants nationwide. It was one of 15 recipients of the grants totaling $2.2 million.