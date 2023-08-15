One of Newnan High School’s new buildings will be known by two “old” names – the Mullins-Brantley Athletic Training Facility.
The Coweta County Board of Education unanimously approved a request from NHS Principal Gamal Kemp to name the new facility after longtime trainers Harry Mullins and James “Radar” Brantley at its Aug. 8 meeting.
“(Mullins’) influence has led to all three of our high schools having full-time athletic trainers on staff,” Kemp wrote in a letter to board members. “Radar became a staple not only in the community but also one of the most widely known athletic trainers in the state.”
“I think that's an honor well deserved,” board member Larry Robertson said.
Board members also approved a one-time $1,000 bonus for school custodians.
The supplement is in recognition of the increased services and support required to maintain clean and safe environments for students and staff, Superintendent Evan Horton said.
The custodian supplement will be paid to all “active” custodians as of Aug. 18. The supplements are subject to all federal, FICA and Medicare tax withholdings.
The total cost of the supplement is approximately $166,000. The Georgia Department of Education will cover $147,000 from CRRSA ESSER II Reserve Funds, and the school system’s general fund will cover approximately $19,000.
Board members approved four policy revisions that were introduced in the July meeting. They include:
• Policy GBRH Professional Leave and Absences was revised to officially include Juneteenth as one of nine unpaid discretionary days. The Board also reinstated a 12-month employee vacation provision.
• Policy IDCH Dual Enrollment was revised to include a policy on qualifications for valedictorian and salutatorian. In order for a student to be selected as either, they must have attended the same base high school for two full academic years and must attend at least one class at their base school.
• Policy IHE-R Promotion and Retention was revised to remove specific high school courses needed to move to the next grade level. The revision only affects grades 10, 11 and 12. The graduation requirements have not been changed.
• Policy JHD-R Student Activities Funds Management was revised to include credit cards as a form of payment from parents through approved online payment platforms determined by the central office.
An additional policy revision was introduced regarding heating and air conditioning.
According to the new policy, the classroom air conditioning equipment can be turned on when the outside temperature exceeds 75 F. It also states that the classroom temperature should be set between 72 and 78 F during the cooling season and between 68 and 74 F during the heating season.
The policy will be tabled for 30 days to allow public input and will be revisited during the September board meeting for approval.