2022 school system budget includes employee raises
The Newnan Times-Herald

One of Newnan High School’s new buildings will be known by two “old” names – the Mullins-Brantley Athletic Training Facility.

The Coweta County Board of Education unanimously approved a request from NHS Principal Gamal Kemp to name the new facility after longtime trainers Harry Mullins and James “Radar” Brantley at its Aug. 8 meeting.