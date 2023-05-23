Two years after an EF4 tornado catastrophically damaged historic Newnan High School on LaGrange Street, the steel supports for the new academic building are going up.
Superintendent Evan Horton said the project remains on track for completion in July 2024.
“We’re happy with the progress being made at Newnan High,” Horton said. “The project has been impacted by the weather, certainly, over the last several months, but it's going well and on schedule."
Thirteen buildings that suffered substantial structural damage from the tornado were demolished by the school system. That included the iconic main building, the cafeteria, auditorium and original gymnasium, as well as music, athletic and vocational buildings.
The campus eventually expanded to fill an entire city block. More than 2,200 students finished the 2020-21 school year online as cleanup and damage assessment began. Drake Stadium had been a priority as graduation day loomed for the Class of ’21.
Commencement ceremonies were held in the stadium just two months after the devastating storm, and students in grades 10-12 returned to campus that fall to attend classes in three relatively undamaged buildings at the center of campus and several mobile classrooms.
Newnan High freshmen were moved to the Central Educational Center, where they are housed in a combination of permanent classrooms and “Cougar Village” – a cluster of mobile classrooms.
While the structural damage to the original building made it impossible to save, building plans introduced in January of 2022 proposed replication of its most iconic features, including matching the brick color and mimicking the limestone to maintain the historical look of the school.
Administrative offices will be located on the main level of the much larger two-story structure, with the media center and new science and technology labs on the second floor. An expanded cafeteria and kitchen will be built on the left side of the building, and a new three-story auditorium on the right.
“I'm excited about seeing the steel come out of the ground and what that represents for our system and the community,” Horton said.
Work on Newnan High’s new gymnasium and the expansion of the Max Bass Athletic Complex is moving along as well, with exterior brick and block nearly complete and work beginning on the interior.
That project is expected to be completed in stages this fall.