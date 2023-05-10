New Main Street Georgia guidelines

In a quick meeting, the Newnan Downtown Development Authority members discussed changes in the guidelines for the Georgia Exceptional Main Streets organizations.
Under the new guidelines, Abigail Strickland, Main Street Newnan manager, told the members that they would be required to receive at least two hours of continuing education by December in order to maintain the Main Street designation with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
There are a number of training options available for both in-person and online classes, Strickland said. On October 3-5, Mobilize Main Street will be held in Fayetteville, Newnan and Carrollton, she said. The three-day event will meet the training requirement if they attend the portions in the other cities, Strickland said, adding that it would be great to have the board members represent the city at the Newnan portion.
She also said if the board members would like, she could arrange for a speaker to come for a training during the time she would be out on maternity leave — her baby is due in August.
Board Chairman Jim Thomasson was interested in that option. He asked to wait until the next meeting to decide.
“Then you give us some options for 45 minute, 30 minute or whatever slices," Thomasson said. “We could have a short meeting and then we roll into training.”
In addition, the board is now required to meet at least 11 times a year. That is an increase from 10 required meetings in the past, Strickland said.
The board members also heard that the light boxes and other ordered items have not yet arrived for the Carnegie Thompson alleyway and that Strickland and representatives of the city would be meeting with Krebs Engineering to discuss improving the drainage in the Wadsworth alleyway on May 16.
“Hopefully we’ll have a rendering of what could be there soon,” Strickland said.