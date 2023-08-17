Khing Banks, the former program director of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, has been promoted to executive director after just three months.
Scott Berta, chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newnan-Coweta board, said Banks’ experience in the club is an asset for the students.
“Khing brings a local knowledge of the needs of the kids in our community and can provide a highly accurate strategy to ignite the unlimited potential of kids and teens,” Berta said in a written statement. “The Boys and Girls Club of Newnan-Coweta board is excited to support Khing as he strives to create safe, inclusive and engaging environments.”
Banks, 34, has a degree in marketing from Clayton State University, but soon began working in youth development, he said. It was his way of giving back.
“As a child myself, I would have been considered an at-risk youth,” Banks said. “Thankfully, God placed people in my life to help change the direction that I was going in. I can honestly say that if those people were not put into my life, I probably would not be where I am today.”
Banks now has more than 10 years of experience working with youths, he said. He worked as a contract youth development specialist at churches and camps. He served as a full-time mentor at a high school in Elberton, Georgia, his hometown. He also was an assistant director at a youth development center where kids from the juvenile detention center received rehabilitation, Banks said. He was working as a youth pastor at his church when he decided to make the move to Boys & Girls Clubs.
“I felt God leading me back to Atlanta to reach a larger market with youth development,” Banks said. “The CEO (of Metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Clubs), which is David Jernigan, came to speak at my church about the organization and I just felt a pull of interest.”
He decided to see if there were any jobs available with the organization, applied and was hired.
Newnan, he said, is very similar to his hometown in its close-knit environment.
He’s excited to be able to head the local clubs and intends to try to recruit more children into the program, Banks said.
“I feel like there’s a lot of kids in the community that sadly, don’t have the programming that they need to succeed,” he said.
The Newnan-Coweta Boys & Girls Club on Wesley Street serves Ruth Hill, Atkinson, Jefferson Parkway and Elm Street elementary schools; Smokey Road and O.P. Evans middle schools; Odyssey Charter School; and Newnan High School. Currently that club averages 50 students a day, Banks said.
The Howard Warner Boys & Girls Club on Savannah Street serves Newnan Crossing and Welch elementary schools, Lee Middle School and East Coweta High School. Currently, that club averages 40 students a day, he said.
There is opportunity to recruit more children to the Savannah Street club, Banks said. He’s currently planning to create a more teen-friendly area to draw more high school students to the club.
Banks also wants to get the club members more involved in the community, he said.
“We’re going to start to do more community events, community service projects to kind of allow the kids to be able to really dive deep into being a member of their community, and help take care of it,” Banks said.
The clubs offer programming including music, cooking, reading, gaming, creative writing and sports. Power Hour with teachers from Welch Elementary offers tutoring for the students who want it.
“The clubs in Newnan provide safe spaces for kids and teens to be mentored, have positive social interactions and find the confidence within themselves to be successful in life,” Berta wrote.
To enroll, parents should go in person to the club of their choice. The Wesley Street Club, which accepts applications from noon to 4 p.m. each Thursday, is currently full, but will add students to a waiting list. The Savannah Street Club is accepting new students and parents can apply from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday.