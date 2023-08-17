20230819 Banks

Khing Banks comes to the Newnan-Coweta Boys & Girls Clubs with more than 10 years of experience working with youths.

 Courtesy Newnan-Coweta Boys & Girls Club

Khing Banks, the former program director of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, has been promoted to executive director after just three months.

Scott Berta, chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newnan-Coweta board, said Banks’ experience in the club is an asset for the students.